This Ridiculous 1-Off Antique Car Looks Like It May Have Inspired an Animated TV Series

You’ve probably seen at least a re-run of Wacky Races, the Hanna-Barbera cartoon from the 60s. The show was inspired by the 1965 comedy film The Great Race, and featured 11 different cars and 23 different characters competing for the "World's Wackiest Racer" title. The Helicron car is even older, dating back to the 30s.
This propeller-driven car not only looks like a small airplane, but is also just as loud as one. Built in France in 1932, this one-of-a-kind vehicle was found in terrible condition. The original owner abandoned it in a barn, where it took a deep slumber until the year 2000. Since then it’s been restored and is now looking great.
David, the current owner from Tennessee, describes it as being “a very special car to drive.” It’s very unusual, and chances are you’ve never seen anything like this.
The car has the original dash, but the gauges had to be restored. The type of old-school key used to get this thing moving is so unique that some locksmiths don’t even know what it’s called.
The front axle was replaced, and a local woodworker built the shroud for the 4-ft propeller, which is directly coupled to the crankshaft of the Citroen GS engine (which is not the original one used). According to David, “some people find it frightening, other people find it fascinating.”
Some French designers turned the chassis around, so it now steers at the back, which is one of the major downsides of the vehicle, along with its very slow acceleration and huge turning circle.
Getting in is like getting in a boat, and steering is a “learned experience.” David describes the car as more of a momentum machine rather than an acceleration one. Plus, you have to be extra careful not to hit something with the rear end.
While it’s completely road-legal, you probably won’t see it in traffic anytime soon. Hence, the only way you could observe it in more detail is probably by watching the video below.
