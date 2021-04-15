4 Zero-Mile Ducati 1299 Superleggera Was Never Started, Is Pricier Than a V4R

This Reworked Ducati 1000SS Looks the Part Wearing a Classy Aftermarket Outfit

A self-respecting Ducatista will have no trouble spotting that Imola-type front fairing and the unmistakable SportClassic-style fuel chamber.



Within its steel trellis frame, the donor for this project carries an air-cooled SOHC L-twin colossus that boasts two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 992cc. This nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 86 hp at approximately 7,750 rpm, along with up to 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque at 5,750 revs. The engine’s oomph is fed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, leading to a generous top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).



After modifying the bike’s subframe, Britain’s craftsmen went about selecting an assortment of bodywork items from their own inventory. At the front, the machine wears an Imola-style full fairing and a fresh headlight unit, while the rear end is adorned with a handsome tail section, a retro taillight and one neat single-seater leather saddle. In between, you will spot an aftermarket fuel tank resembling that of a



To bring about a tougher riding stance, the team installed a pair of clip-on handlebars up front, complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs on the opposite end. The 992cc L-twin predator was treated to a stainless-steel exhaust system topped with reverse megaphone mufflers. For a serious dose of additional stopping power, a premium set of floating brake rotors have also been equipped.



The British moto surgeons over at Redmax Speed Shop go about their daily business in Tiverton, a small town located in the English county of Devon. As time went by, these folks amassed a sizeable collection of aftermarket components that'll make your two-wheeled companion look sensational. Besides developing bolt-on goodies, these folks also specialize in complete custom builds, and the one-off Ducati 1000SS we're featuring today will give you a clear idea as to what they're all about.

Within its steel trellis frame, the donor for this project carries an air-cooled SOHC L-twin colossus that boasts two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 992cc. This nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 86 hp at approximately 7,750 rpm, along with up to 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque at 5,750 revs. The engine's oomph is fed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, leading to a generous top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

After modifying the bike's subframe, Britain's craftsmen went about selecting an assortment of bodywork items from their own inventory. At the front, the machine wears an Imola-style full fairing and a fresh headlight unit, while the rear end is adorned with a handsome tail section, a retro taillight and one neat single-seater leather saddle. In between, you will spot an aftermarket fuel tank resembling that of a Ducati SportClassic.

To bring about a tougher riding stance, the team installed a pair of clip-on handlebars up front, complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs on the opposite end. The 992cc L-twin predator was treated to a stainless-steel exhaust system topped with reverse megaphone mufflers. For a serious dose of additional stopping power, a premium set of floating brake rotors have also been equipped.

The finishing touch comes in the form of a juicy paint scheme that envelops the 1000SS from head to toe. Its hoops and frame received a stealthy satin black finish, while the bodywork was blessed with a stunning coat of battleship grey. Personally, I'd be delighted to take this sexy beast for a spin around the English countryside!