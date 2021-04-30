This Reworked Buell M2 Cyclone Signed Up for A Session of Carbon Fiber Therapy

4 Menacing All-Black C8 Chevrolet Corvette Drives Through Miami Like It's GTA Day

Lastly, these photos reveal that the front fairing can be swapped with a tiny headlight housing, which happens to be the setup we’d personally opt for! I’ll begin by stating the obvious; Buell ’s M2 Cyclone is an absolute beast. The behemoth packs a 45-degree 1,203cc V-twin powerplant, along with a five-speed gearbox within its framework. At approximately 6,100 revs, the air-cooled monstrosity is perfectly capable of generating up to 94 wicked horses, while a peak torque output of 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) will be accomplished at 5,600 rpm.The engine’s relentless oomph enables the mechanical predator to run the quarter mile in just 11.9 seconds. Long story short, the mighty Cyclone is a force to be reckoned with, alright? Since we’re feeling rather melancholic about Erik Buell’s two-wheeled wonders, let’s delight our eyes with the sight of a tastefully reworked M2 brewed on French soil. MotoFree Garage ’s Vincent Allard is a full-time dentist who builds handsome works of custom art in his spare time. After acquiring an ordinary M2 Cyclone, this fellow wasted no time blessing his ride with a sizeable dose of bespoke magic to give it a personality of its own. First things first, the subframe was modified in preparation for a unique carbon fiber tail section and a fresh saddle.By using an aluminum mold, Allard was able to shape a new fuel tank using carbon fiber, while a one-off fender and a retro-style half-fairing complete the cosmetic overhaul at the front. Furthermore, the cockpit comes equipped with a drilled alloy plate, which houses the creature’s fuses, gauge and ignition setup.In terms of performance upgrades, Vincent disposed of Cyclone ’s standard front brakes to make way for a Yamaha R1’s higher-spec units. The V-twin colossus received a ravishing exhaust system, accompanied by a high-flow air filter on the intake end of the combustion cycle. Additionally, M2’s factory belt drive has been replaced with a chain, while the mill’s carburetor was re-tuned to suit the new components.Lastly, these photos reveal that the front fairing can be swapped with a tiny headlight housing, which happens to be the setup we’d personally opt for!