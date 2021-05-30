2 Brompton Folding Bikes Designed by Popular Musicians, Up For Sale

1 Fulfill Your Wildest Racetrack Fantasies With This 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera

More on this:

This Reworked 1978 BMW R100/7 Is the Retro Tourer of Your Dreams

Put those luggage racks to good use and take off to an unforgettable road trip. 19 photos



The bike we’re featuring today is being offered at no reserve until Tuesday, June 1. At the time of this article, you’d need just over 2,500 bucks to get your hands on this machine, which is a mildly modified 1978



This Beemer’s five-digit odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for approximately 28k miles (45,000 km). In case you’re not familiar with the Bavarian’s main specs and features, we’ll gladly bring you up to speed. Motorrad’s ‘78 MY R100/7 houses an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerplant within its steel duplex cradle framework.



At 6,500 rpm, the engine is good for up to 60 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 54 pound-feet (74 Nm) will be accomplished when the tachometer hits 4,000 spins per minute. The force is handed over to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission, allowing the R100/7 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds.



Additionally, its top speed is rated at a respectable 116 mph (188 kph). Stopping power is summoned by a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) brake rotor at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module on the other end. The entire structure is supported by a pair of telescopic forks and dual adjustable shocks.



We’d encourage you to visit Online auctions are a real blessing for gearheads who wish to treat themselves to a well-kept two- or four-wheeled ride. For instance, Bring A Trailer is a platform where you’re likely to find an abundance of rare gems and timeless classics at any given time. If you’re after a genuine bargain, then keeping an eye on the huge list of live BaT auctions will certainly be worth every second your time.The bike we’re featuring today is being offered at no reserve until Tuesday, June 1. At the time of this article, you’d need just over 2,500 bucks to get your hands on this machine, which is a mildly modified 1978 BMW R100/7. It features an enormous aftermarket fairing at the front, as well as a Dyna electronic ignition setup, a fresh battery and a refurbished brake master cylinder.This Beemer’s five-digit odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for approximately 28k miles (45,000 km). In case you’re not familiar with the Bavarian’s main specs and features, we’ll gladly bring you up to speed. Motorrad’s ‘78 MY R100/7 houses an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerplant within its steel duplex cradle framework.At 6,500 rpm, the engine is good for up to 60 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 54 pound-feet (74 Nm) will be accomplished when the tachometer hits 4,000 spins per minute. The force is handed over to a shaft final drive via a five-speed transmission, allowing the R100/7 to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.1 seconds.Additionally, its top speed is rated at a respectable 116 mph (188 kph). Stopping power is summoned by a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) brake rotor at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum module on the other end. The entire structure is supported by a pair of telescopic forks and dual adjustable shocks.We’d encourage you to visit Bring A Trailer for a thorough examination of this spotless two-wheeler!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.