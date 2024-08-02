This Revuelto Is So Unique Lamborghini Had to Build Special Tools to Make It

Italy has some 450 islands under its control, spread around the main Appenine Penisula in the waters of no less than seven seas, including the mighty Mediterranean. One of these islands, the second largest of the entire bunch, just got an unlikely nod on the body of a Lamborghini Revuelto.
It’s Sardinia I’m talking about, a place renowed for its incredibly beautiful beaches, stunningly clear turquoise sea, and rock formations the likes of which you’ll encounter nowhere else. And it is exactly these distinctive blues and seascapes of the island the Italian carmaker is celebrating through a one-off version of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sports car.
The design is a so-called Opera Unica, a one-off build put together by Lamborghini Centro Stile and the Ad Personam department. The project was shown for the first time in public this week in the luxury resort of Cala di Volpe, located on the island of Sardinia.
The car is not mechanically different from the range it is part of. At the core of Lamborghini’s first PHEV is the hybrid powertrain consisting of a 12-cylinder internal combustion engine and three electric motors, controlled through a dual clutch e-gearbox. The system is tuned to deliver an impressive 1,001 horsepower.
What makes this car special is its paint job. The result of no less than 475 hours of work (that’s almost 20 days), all of it performed by hand, the work manifests itself as two-tone and three-tone hues of blue applied with a technique that makes it look like waves hitting the cliffs.
The three types of blue used are called Blu Tawaret (seen on the front panels and roof), Blu Cepheus (on the rear panels), and Blu Okeanos (on the hood and front splitter). All three are highlighted by a type of black called Nera Bocca, but also carbon fiber on the splitter and sill.
The car is special in the way of colors on the interior as well. The main color for the upholstery is Blu Delphinus, with Blu Amon on seatbacks, door panels, and center console. Bianco Leda (that’s white) stitching and piping can be seen throughout.
The most exciting element of the interior is however the embroidery. For applying it to the seats, door panels, tunnel, and roofline, Lamborghini had to use a specially-developed tool, one that needed no less than 85 hours to build.
The result of using this special tool is a watery three-tone stitching effect in Blu Amon, Blu Chepeus, and Bianco Leda that is simply stunning.
Aside from tampering with the biggest surfaces of the interior, Lambo also gave a unique touch to the start/stop button and the nominal plate located on the rear wall of the cabin.
Lamborghini did not say who the car was made for, or what will happen to it after being presented in Sardinia. The cost of the Opera Unica is another thing we will never know for sure. In standard guise, one of these babies sells for over $600,000.
