This Restored 1970 Norton Commando 750 Is Auctioned Off at No Reserve

At first glance, you might say this parallel-twin looks like it’s seen some better days, but you’ll eat your words when you find out what’s inside. 25 photos



If you identify with this statement, you’ll certainly be thrilled to learn that a refurbished 1970 model from Norton’s lineup is auctioned at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. Sure, its engine does look mildly corroded, but this is exactly what you can expect to see on a motorcycle that’s been around for as long as five decades. The auctioning period ends today, and the highest bid on this



The 1970MY predator is put in motion by a four-stroke 745cc parallel-twin mill that packs two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 9.0:1. At approximately 6,800 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant is good for 58 untamed ponies, which travel to a chain final drive and the rear hoop by means of a four-speed transmission.



Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about the bike’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s dive in for a closer inspection of the restoration work done by its current owner. As of 2018, the twin-cylinder engine was blessed with a selection of youthful components. Those included a Boyer electronic ignition setup, new Amal carburetors, and fresh pistons, among others.



