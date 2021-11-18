5 1983 Honda CX650 Custom Still Looks Young Following 38 Years of Faithful Service

This Restored 1967 BMW R50/2 Is Among the Cleanest Retro Beemers We've Ever Seen



When prompted, this bad boy will feed its oomph to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive. At around 5,800 revs per minute, the engine is capable of spawning up to 26 hp, resulting in a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). Weighing in at just 430 pounds (195 kg) wet, the antique Bavarian is supported by leading-link Earles forks and twin oil-pressure shock absorbers.



Braking is taken care of by a duplex drum setup at the front and a simplex module on the opposite end, both of which feature a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). So far, we’ve only discussed the



For starters, the bike’s bodywork was repainted to keep things looking nice and clean, while its 18-inch hoops received a modern pair of Elite S/T tires from Dunlop. In terms of powertrain upgrades, the machine’s twin-cylinder engine, transmission and driveshaft have all been rebuilt under prior ownership. If you’re finding this immaculate R50/2 as tasty as we are, you’ll be enthralled to learn that it could, in fact, be yours!



As you're reading these paragraphs, the reconditioned classic is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until Tuesday, November 23). For now, the top bidder is willing to spend a generous $12,500 on BMW's pearl, and we wouldn't be surprised to see this amount go past fifteen grand before the bidding deadline is reached.

