This Restored 1956 Airfloat Landyacht Is the Most Beautiful Thing You'll See Today

There's undeniable or downright irresistible appeal to a vintage travel trailer, but Talulah is in a league entirely of her own. Talulah is a years-long, still ongoing restoration project that started out as a 1956 Airfloat Landyacht and eventually became the Cordoba Edition.
Indeed, there is no such thing as an Airfloat Landyacht Cordoba Edition, or at least not officially so. That's the moniker that builders (and artists) Walter Dill and Monica Uhl gave to their vintage Airfloat as soon as they started working on it, after having it brought in from outside Atascadero, CA, where it'd been rotting away in the desert some 12 years ago. The other name is Talulah.
Even after all these years, Dill still considers Talulah an ongoing project, not because it was really in that bad a shape as to require decades of restoration but because, in time, it's grown into something else. And it's the kind of something that always leaves some room for more work.
Dill and Uhl knew from the start what they wanted to do in terms of styling with their new – but so very old – trailer, which eventually earned it the Cordoba Edition moniker: this is how an Airfloat would have looked like if the designers had visited the Mosque of Cordoba in Spain before getting to work on it. As such, Talulah lives like a rolling work of art, inspired by the complicated tapestries on the mosque walls, the Vardo wagons of yore, and a woodworker's showcase booth.
The deal went through. According to Dill and Uhl, they strove to keep whatever could be kept from the original, including the Philippine mahogany woodwork on the cabinets, to keep the spirit of the original alive. But everything would be transformed beyond recognition in the following years.
The layout has remained the same. The 30-foot (9.2-meter) trailer rides on dual axles and offers sleeping for two people on a permanent basis, with two more guests crashing on the dinette couch, if need be.
The entire middle section has been cut and lifted to create an arched ceiling with mollycroft motifs. At its highest point, it offers 7 feet (2.1 meters) of headroom all along the length of the trailer and creates gorgeous visuals wherever you might be in the trailer, whenever you look up.
The ornate ceiling is just one of the many details that ended up taking countless hours of manual work. For instance, the parquet with fleur de lis tiles has over 10,000 hardwood pieces, all of them cut and painted by hand. The original cabinets in the kitchen are now decorated with 38 pieces of paintings (framed, no less) inspired by a single flower motif that caught the eye of the two as they visited the famous Spanish mosque.
During the rebuild, Dill redid the trailer's original aluminum tubing frame, cladding it in plywood before adding the aluminum skin – and even some of the original corrugated aluminum panels. About 90% of the work inside was done with a CNC machine and then painted by hand. The two, who are active online under the Dill-uhl-sional name, say this worked best for them in terms of allowing them to bring their vision to life.
Much of the woodwork inside employs the Sing Core technique, a patented method of obtaining warp-free building materials invented by Peter Sing. It's guaranteed warp-free for 50 years and has been employed in every industry, from aeronautics to RVs and home construction.
Knowing that the restorers lean heavier on the artsy side makes the fact that they never shared more… delicate specifics about the project public less surprising. They never discussed a budget or expenses or, as many builders will do, put a specific number of manhours the project required.
Before it became such a stunner, Talulah was a '56 Airfloat Landyacht abandoned to the elements. Dill reached out to YouTuber Larry Walsh in 2011 to inquire about a Spartan Manor he wanted to buy, and Walsh informed him that he'd spotted the Airfloat that could work as the next best thing. Walsh agreed to go down to check it out more closely, shoot a video tour, and see if it was for sale.
The kitchen takes up most of the central part of the trailer, and the bathroom is by the main bedroom, offering a hand-painted shower with a High Sierra efficient shower head, a small sink, and a toilet.
The dinette at one end of the trailer is grouped around a spinning flower table. It's both a place to relax and an excellent vantage point to take in the beauties that decorate the space. Perhaps the biggest merit of this project is that, while endlessly complicated and quite overwhelming to take in, the interior space retains all its functionality, along with some original elements.
Dill and Uhl worked on Talulah mostly at their home in the state of Washington but also on the road. They tow it with a 1999 Ford F-450 box truck named Clyde that doubles as their mobile workshop. In between working on wood, they teach dance lessons and make other works from jewelry to oversize home clocks. They're specialists in working with wood but they're also artists, and Talulah showcases that balanced combo perfectly.
But Dill did say this once when Sing asked him what price tag he'd put on Talulah if he wanted to sell it: this is a $5 million restoration project. Obviously, no one's going to offer him this much, let alone pay it, but it does offer an excellent appreciation of how much Dill has invested in it. And no, we're no longer talking about money.