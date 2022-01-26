This Reconditioned 1972 BMW R60/5 Comes Equipped With Top-Shelf Hagon Shocks

It’s genuinely delightful to find a numbers-matching R60/5 that looks this good!
The BMW R60/5 featured in these photos is a 1972 variant that’s been subjected to a comprehensive restoration under previous ownership. It comes equipped with a chromed exhaust system resembling the OEM pipework, as well as youthful upholstery and aftermarket shock absorbers from Hagon’s range.
About three months ago, the Beemer was sold to a Brooklyn-based dealership, where it received a new air filter, fresh fluids and a premium battery. Furthermore, the ignition timing and valve clearances were adjusted to optimize the engine’s performance across the rpm range, while its valve cover gaskets have all been replaced with modern substitutes.
Motorrad’s classic treasure draws power from a numbers-matching 599cc boxer-twin mill that packs dual Bing inhalers and two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder. Featuring a healthy compression ratio of 9.2:1, the air-cooled powerhouse is good for up to 46 hp at approximately 6,600 spins.
When the crankshaft turns at 5,000 rpm, a peak torque output of 36 pound-feet (48 Nm) will be delivered to a four-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via an enclosed driveshaft. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force enables the Bavarian to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a very respectable 5.9 seconds.
In the end, the ‘72 MY R60/5 will plateau at a top speed of 103 mph (165 kph). The whole shebang is held in place by a tubular steel double cradle frame, and stopping power hails from 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brakes at both ends. Lastly, BMW’s relic has a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg).
This museum-quality R60/5 is offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed for another five days (until Sunday, January 30). At the moment, you'd need to spend about five grand if you plan on acquiring this old-school German head-turner, as the top bidder is offering 4,500 bucks.
