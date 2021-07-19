This Rare Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica Comes With Two Miles on The Odometer

4 The Complicated Road to the Perfect Ducati Multistrada V4 for You

Feel free to get hyped, because a generous sum will make this thing yours. 38 photos



For the time being, you’d need a little under 23 grand to top the highest bid, and you may do so until this evening (July 19). The bike certainly looks great, but we think it’d look even better sitting in your garage – if your bank account can handle the hefty price tag, that is. The two-wheeled rarity we’re featuring today is one of only 155 Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica copies distributed by the Italian manufacturer to the U.S. market back in 2002. With its carbon fiber bodywork, premium chassis characteristics and a triple-digit horsepower figure, Bologna’s limited-edition missile is an extremely desirable collector’s item for any hardcore Ducatista out there.It is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin brute, which packs a belt-driven desmodromic valvetrain and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.4:1. The 998cc colossus will be more than happy to generate as much as 136 hp at around 10,200 spins per minute. On the other hand, a torque output of 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) will be supplied when the tachometer hits 8,000 rpm.To reach the rear five-spoke Marchesini hoop, the engine’s wicked force travels via a six-speed gearbox that’s mated to a chain final drive. This state of affairs allows the 998S to run the quarter-mile sprint in 10.7 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph).A steel trellis frame is tasked with holding the powertrain items in place, resting on inverted Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Abundant stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo discs and four-piston calipers at the front wheel, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper on the opposite end.Right, let’s get to the point, shall we? In this article’s photo gallery, you will find a 2002 Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica that’s only been ridden for two miles (just over three kilometers). The mechanical stallion, whose fuel tank bears Ben Bostrom’s signature, is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer For the time being, you’d need a little under 23 grand to top the highest bid, and you may do so until this evening (July 19). The bike certainly looks great, but we think it’d look even better sitting in your garage – if your bank account can handle the hefty price tag, that is.

