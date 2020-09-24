This Rare 1968 Porsche 912 Soft Window Targa Looks Too Good to Be True

3 1966 Porsche 912 Is Almost Unused at 55k Miles, Has Low $37,500 Price

There’s no better way to celebrate Porsche Month here at autoevolution than highlighting some of the rarest models produced by the German company that are still around these days. 23 photos



The 912 coupe was manufactured for a little over four years between 1965 and 1969, and needless to say, the standard model accounted for most of the units that were produced by the German company for both the European and the American markets.



Porsche built some 30,000 units of the 912 coupe and only 2,500 Targa models during the existence of the 912, and of all these cars, the soft-window configuration, officially called by the company Version I, accounted for just a very small part.



Garage Aventura Motors, for example, claims that the Porsche 912 soft-window Targa that they are selling is one of only 66 made in 1968, and they even have proof in this regard. The car comes with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and detailed service records, according to a post on



This 912 has already been restored, but no further information has been offered on how original the car still is these days. We do know, however, that numbers match, and the car features the same Deep Red exterior and black leather interior that came with the original model produced 52 years ago.



Manufactured in Germany like all the other Porsche 912 units but shipped to Beverly Hills, California, this model comes with just 15,782 miles (25,398 km) on the clock.



