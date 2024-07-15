This Ram 2500 Overland Camper Was Built for the Outdoors, Packs Sleeping Tent and a Hemi

You know those people who spend most of their time out on the open road, in the wilderness? I’m sure you even follow some of them on YouTube. There’s just something liberating about making each place you visit your home for a limited amount of time. And when you’re done, you just pack up your camper truck or van and you’re on your way to another destination.
Now, America is as good a place as any to experience this type of nomad lifestyle. You’ve got mountains, canyons, desert and ocean – pretty much every type of terrain you might want, and the views are as spectacular as they get.
In terms of vehicle of choice, you can go one of several ways. Some people prefer the comfort of a motorhome, while others are good with some type of camper van. However, if you’re serious about doing some off-roading, what you need is an overlanding truck, much like this 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon.
Coincidentally, this just sold for $63,500 at auction recently, which seems like a fair price despite the 52,000 miles on the odometer.
This thing is loaded in all the best ways. For starters, it’s a 75th Anniversary Edition truck, with overlanding-style components such as the bed topper, a retractable awning, solar panel, rock sliders, auxiliary lighting, plus a 31-gallon freshwater system, air compressor, propane furnace and a refrigerator/freezer combo.
In other words, there’s plenty of room for sleeping and chilling inside. Maybe this isn’t as big as one of those old custom Defenders in terms of “sitting quarters” but it’ll still get the job done.
Other highlights include the receiver hitch, winch, Front Runner roof rank (for the pop-up tent), and a set of black-finished 17” AEV alloy wheels with 35x12.5” Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W tires. The factory wheels were also included in the sale, for what it’s worth.
As for performance, you get a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 unit, rated at 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, a dual-range transfer case, and Tru-Lok front and rear axles.
Now, while this is an extremely capable truck, if you’re serious about traveling really long distances (and frequently), you might want to consider something with a diesel engine, because you’d get infinitely better fuel economy. And no, that’s not an exaggeration. Also, aside from the fuel economy, a turbodiesel will provide you with more torque, on average, which you can then use to haul heavier loads. These overlanding rigs aren’t exactly lightweight.
Meanwhile, interior features include the Mountain Brown leather seats (heated and ventilated), custom Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition logos, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CB radio, an sPOD power distribution system, a rearview camera, 12” touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a plaque that identifies this truck with the build number #0006.
