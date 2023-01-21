This Racing Event Shows That the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Is Full of Surprises

This 1/4-mile drag race is not without its twists and turns, especially when it comes to the Mercedes-AMG A 35. Ladies and gents, today we will witness a friendly skirmish between the A 35 and the latest Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition, Honda Civic Type R, BMW M135i, and Audi S3. Now let's go meet our contestants and see what each one brought to the fight.

11 photos