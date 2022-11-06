This Race Is a Complete Mismatch, But It Comes With a Plot Twist at the End

Everyone enjoys a good race with equally matched adversaries. But from time to time, having two completely different opponents in a couple of drag and roll races can bear more than interesting results at the end of the day. Let’s check out our contenders and see what shenanigans they were up to.
First off, we have a heavily tuned BMW M140i. It has a 3.0-liter straight-six engine capable of producing 700 hp (710 ps). Modifications include a hybrid turbo, high-pressure fuel pump, methanol injection kit, charge cooler kit, limited-slip differential, and a gearbox map. It’s rear-wheel drive with an eight-speed automatic transmission and weighs 3,252 lbs. (1,475 kg).
The BMW is facing the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo S. This one is completely “vanilla,” with no modifications done to it whatsoever. It packs a 3.8-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine capable of outputting 580 horsepower (588 ps). It’s all-wheel drive with a PDK dual-clutch seven-speed transmission and weighs 3,527 lbs. (1,600 kg).
In the first drag race, they both had a great start, but there was nothing the M140i could do against the 911 Turbo S. The Porsche smoked the BMW so badly, they didn’t bother lining them up again next to each other. However, they did put the M140i eight to ten car lengths in front of the 911 to see what would happen. It still didn’t matter, because the Porsche won again by a landslide.
So they went on to see what would happen in a couple of roll races. The first time around, the BMW came out on top with about three car lengths in front of the Porsche. The second time, the gap was a lot smaller at the finish line, but the M140i won again.
Not a bad day, considering that they both excelled at different race types. At the same time, the Porsche does win and will forever win in the looks department, compared to its opponent.
The BMW is facing the mighty Porsche 911 Turbo S. This one is completely “vanilla,” with no modifications done to it whatsoever. It packs a 3.8-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine capable of outputting 580 horsepower (588 ps). It’s all-wheel drive with a PDK dual-clutch seven-speed transmission and weighs 3,527 lbs. (1,600 kg).
In the first drag race, they both had a great start, but there was nothing the M140i could do against the 911 Turbo S. The Porsche smoked the BMW so badly, they didn’t bother lining them up again next to each other. However, they did put the M140i eight to ten car lengths in front of the 911 to see what would happen. It still didn’t matter, because the Porsche won again by a landslide.
So they went on to see what would happen in a couple of roll races. The first time around, the BMW came out on top with about three car lengths in front of the Porsche. The second time, the gap was a lot smaller at the finish line, but the M140i won again.
Not a bad day, considering that they both excelled at different race types. At the same time, the Porsche does win and will forever win in the looks department, compared to its opponent.