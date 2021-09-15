This Quirky Japanese Tribute to Old Jaguars Could Be on The Next Boat to Los Angeles

3 Mitsuoka Viewt Nadeshiko Is a Nisan Micra That Looks Like the Jaguar Mark 2

All it’ll take to get your rear end in the driver’s seat of this uber-quirky Japanese tribute car is $7,167, according to the listing, which includes a pre-import inspection. Marine insurance to cover damages while in transit to America will be a further $100. A small price to pay for what would no doubt be the most unique car in town. Although you’d be forgiven for not having the faintest idea about this Japanese exclusive auto brand known for their – shall we say – unique way of styling cars. Often taking cues from iconic classic western cars.This particular 1996 Mitsuoka Galue appears to be a chimera between multiple Jaguar , Bently and Rolls Royce models from the mid to late 1950s in the front and a late 80s Jaguar in the back. It’s a combination that may be just a little off-putting for some people.But if you’re that kind of quirky, it doesn’t get much better than this. It could be all yours via carfromjapan.com , the website of the company that homologates various Japanese cars eligible for shipment to the U.S primarily, but also Europe and elsewhere. As the 1996 model year was the first for the Galue, this would make it one of the very first examples old enough to clear very stringent U.S. customs enforcement.Sporting a two-liter Nissan inline-six engine with a four-speed automatic gearbox and only 73,000 kilometers (45,360 miles approximately) on the odometer, this particular Galue is barely broken in. The car’s silver paint job appears to be relatively free of blemishes as do the admittedly comfy-looking grey cloth seats and wood trim on the dashboard.All it’ll take to get your rear end in the driver’s seat of this uber-quirky Japanese tribute car is $7,167, according to the listing, which includes a pre-import inspection. Marine insurance to cover damages while in transit to America will be a further $100. A small price to pay for what would no doubt be the most unique car in town.

