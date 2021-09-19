This Quiet Android Auto Change Makes the Interface Pretty Confusing

Google is currently working on a lot of changes on the Android Auto front, and in addition to new features, such as the settings to control how the app starts on your head unit, the company is also polishing the experience and the interface even further with more subtle tweaks.
One of these subtle tweaks seems to concern the media players running on Android Auto, as Google has modified the template (which means the change applies to all apps in this category) to show the media queue in a new position.
As you can see in this screenshot posted by reddit user flcinusa, the queue button is now in the top right corner, which at the end of the day is a position that makes a lot of sense for right-hand-drive cars.
However, it’s not yet clear if Google wants to stick with the default layout in left-hand-drive cars, especially because this new location of the media queue button doesn’t seem to be live on all devices. In my case, for example, the button uses the same position as before, so maybe Google is just running an experiment right now or the change only takes place in right-hand-drive vehicles.
Whatever the case, this interface update seems to be making the music playback experience more confusing for some users, especially because the queue button is now harder to reach.
It remains to be seen, however, if this is a permanent change or not, but for the time being, it’s all powered by a server-side switch, so you can’t do anything to enable it or restore the original configuration.
Meanwhile, Google is also testing several other improvements for Android Auto, including the addition of three more wallpapers that would be pulled from Google’s servers rather than bundled with the APK file. This means the company is also working on something big on this front, including even a wallpaper rotation feature that could be introduced in a future update.
