This Pristine 1993 BMW K 75 Looks Menacingly Stunning Draped in Black Paintwork

You’ve got to love a blacked-out titan with angular contours and moderate mileage.
Underneath its 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel chamber, the BMW K 75 packs a liquid-cooled 740cc inline-three powerhouse, with dual overhead cams and a healthy compression ratio of 11.0:1. When the mill purrs at 8,500 revs per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 75 ponies will be delivered to a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear wheel through an enclosed driveshaft.
At a lower point on the rpm range, the fuel-injected fiend can spawn up to 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of twist. Ultimately, this force enables the Bavarian all-rounder to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in a very respectable 4.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
The bike’s powertrain hardware is embraced by a tubular steel skeleton that uses the engine as a stressed member, resting on 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking duties are taken good care of thanks to twin-piston Brembo calipers up front and a single-piston unit down south, all of which are paired with 285 mm (11.2 inches) rotors.
When all the vital fluids are added, Motorrad’s titan will tip the scales at 500 pounds (227 kg), and its wheelbase is measured at 59.7 inches (1,516 mm). This article’s photo gallery introduces us to a ‘93 MY K 75 that shows just under 26k miles (42,000 km) on its six-digit analog odometer. As of last year, the Beemer received a new air filter, fresh motor oil, and aftermarket spark plugs.
The German predator is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a ride. You may register your bids at no reserve on the BaT website within the next five days, as the auctioning deadline is set for February 16. For the time being, you’d need about three grand to top the highest bid, which is placed at $2,600.
