This Premium Sprinter Camper Van Boasts a Hidden Shower, It's Now Looking for a New Owner

When you opt for the services of a specialized camper conversion company, you know you'll get a high-quality rig. But often, these mobile homes cost an arm and a leg, especially if you get a custom build based on a newer vehicle. However, sometimes, these companies offer used camper vans, which are more affordable - such is the case of "The Silver Plume" by Rossmonster.
Rossmonster is a Longmont, Colorado-based company that specializes in building tiny homes on wheels in the form of camper vans and truck campers. Recently, it unveiled "The Silver Plume," a custom camper van based on a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 with a 144-inch wheelbase and rear wheel drive.
The company has, as it calls them, "pre-built and pre-loved vehicles" for sale. That's just a nicer way to describe used vehicles. If you still want premium quality yet don't have the necessary budget for a brand-new build, these might be the perfect choice.
For customers of its used vehicles, Rossmonster offers ongoing support down the road, free vehicle delivery, and financing options. The last Rossmonster rig I wrote about, "The Manitou," is also offered as a used vehicle, although it's a much pricier one than the "The Silver Plume."
I know that price is one of the most important buying factors for camper vans, so I'll start with that information. You'll have to dish out $79,900 (€73,615) to get your hands on this Sprinter van. Is that a lot? Well, it's somewhere in the middle of the pricing range for professionally built rigs. However, it's up to you to decide if this rig is overpriced, priced just right, or a steal. Let's see what it's all about.
Rossmonster installed a 100 W solar panel, a Maxxiar fan, and a Dometic Heki skylight on top of the vehicle. The only other window on this van (besides the stock ones) is a slide-screen window on the passenger side. That's pretty much it regarding the van's exterior.
Enter, and you'll discover a spacious interior. Its layout is open, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space.
Regarding aesthetics, you'll notice blue slab door cabinetry, grey Duramax fabric upholstered wall and ceiling panels, and birch butcher block countertops. The builders also included an eye-catching pop of color with the Anthem leather upholstered bench seats.
A Maxxair vent fan above will help circulate the air, and you can also open the skylight and the sliding door to increase the airflow and remove the smells from cooking.
Next, we have the lounge area, located opposite the kitchen. It consists of an L-shaped couch with enough space to seat about three or even four people. Beside it, you'll find a tall closet.
I can't help but think that if Rossmonster added a flip-up table to the bench nearest the entrance, as I've seen on other camper van projects, you could've used it to turn the couch into a guest bed.
You can remove the cushions and top panels of two of the benches to reveal a shower pan and a built-in mixer with a shower head. Then, all you have to do is attach a curtain to hooks on the ceiling, and you can wash yourself in the comfort and privacy of your mobile home.
The last part of this van’s living space is the bedroom at the rear. It boasts a fixed bed, a utility system control panel on the wall, and two sizeable overhead cabinets. What's more, Rossmonster positioned it higher up to make room for a garage underneath.
The garage is by far the biggest storage spot in this van, so you'll hold bulkier items here. It also houses the utility systems inside boxes on both sides.
Regarding plumbing, a 30-gallon (113-liter) tank provides all the water inside the rig, which then ends up in an under-mounted greywater tank. Moreover, the rig features a Rixen’s hydronic heat and hot water system.
All in all, this tiny home on wheels will offer comfort and convenience on the road, combining rugged capabilities with a functional layout. It's a bit pricey indeed, but nailing this high-end look and feel by building a van yourself is very challenging, so it's only normal to pay a premium for it. You can learn more about it on Rossmonster's website.
The company has, as it calls them, "pre-built and pre-loved vehicles" for sale. That's just a nicer way to describe used vehicles. If you still want premium quality yet don't have the necessary budget for a brand-new build, these might be the perfect choice.
For customers of its used vehicles, Rossmonster offers ongoing support down the road, free vehicle delivery, and financing options. The last Rossmonster rig I wrote about, "The Manitou," is also offered as a used vehicle, although it's a much pricier one than the "The Silver Plume."
I know that price is one of the most important buying factors for camper vans, so I'll start with that information. You'll have to dish out $79,900 (€73,615) to get your hands on this Sprinter van. Is that a lot? Well, it's somewhere in the middle of the pricing range for professionally built rigs. However, it's up to you to decide if this rig is overpriced, priced just right, or a steal. Let's see what it's all about.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior. Unlike other Rossmonster builds, this one has few exterior upgrades. There are Flarespace pods on both sides of the vehicle. Pods, also known as flares, are a popular upgrade for Sprinter vans. They're designed to increase the van's width, allowing you to set up the bed to sleep from side to side.
Rossmonster installed a 100 W solar panel, a Maxxiar fan, and a Dometic Heki skylight on top of the vehicle. The only other window on this van (besides the stock ones) is a slide-screen window on the passenger side. That's pretty much it regarding the van's exterior.
Enter, and you'll discover a spacious interior. Its layout is open, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living space.
Regarding aesthetics, you'll notice blue slab door cabinetry, grey Duramax fabric upholstered wall and ceiling panels, and birch butcher block countertops. The builders also included an eye-catching pop of color with the Anthem leather upholstered bench seats.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll find a kitchen. It's quite simple, but it'll do the job, at least for shorter escapades. It features a single-burner induction stove, an Isotherm fridge/freezer, and a deep sink with a 2-stage water filtration system. For storage, you can use three drawers and two overhead cabinets.
A Maxxair vent fan above will help circulate the air, and you can also open the skylight and the sliding door to increase the airflow and remove the smells from cooking.
Next, we have the lounge area, located opposite the kitchen. It consists of an L-shaped couch with enough space to seat about three or even four people. Beside it, you'll find a tall closet.
I can't help but think that if Rossmonster added a flip-up table to the bench nearest the entrance, as I've seen on other camper van projects, you could've used it to turn the couch into a guest bed.
Sprinter vans with 144-inch wheelbases typically don't have indoor showers. However, Rossmonster developed a solution to integrate one.
You can remove the cushions and top panels of two of the benches to reveal a shower pan and a built-in mixer with a shower head. Then, all you have to do is attach a curtain to hooks on the ceiling, and you can wash yourself in the comfort and privacy of your mobile home.
The last part of this van’s living space is the bedroom at the rear. It boasts a fixed bed, a utility system control panel on the wall, and two sizeable overhead cabinets. What's more, Rossmonster positioned it higher up to make room for a garage underneath.
The garage is by far the biggest storage spot in this van, so you'll hold bulkier items here. It also houses the utility systems inside boxes on both sides.
All the Rossmonster builds I've written about had capable power systems - the same goes for this van. It's equipped with a 510 Ah AGM Super Cycle battery bank, a Bluetooth battery monitor, a 3,000 W inverter, and a charge controller connected to the 100 W solar panel on the roof.
Regarding plumbing, a 30-gallon (113-liter) tank provides all the water inside the rig, which then ends up in an under-mounted greywater tank. Moreover, the rig features a Rixen’s hydronic heat and hot water system.
All in all, this tiny home on wheels will offer comfort and convenience on the road, combining rugged capabilities with a functional layout. It's a bit pricey indeed, but nailing this high-end look and feel by building a van yourself is very challenging, so it's only normal to pay a premium for it. You can learn more about it on Rossmonster's website.