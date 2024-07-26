This Premium Sprinter Camper Van Boasts a Hidden Shower, It's Now Looking for a New Owner

12 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Rossmonster

When you opt for the services of a specialized camper conversion company, you know you'll get a high-quality rig. But often, these mobile homes cost an arm and a leg, especially if you get a custom build based on a newer vehicle. However, sometimes, these companies offer used camper vans, which are more affordable - such is the case of "The Silver Plume" by Rossmonster.