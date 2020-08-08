This Porsche Carrera GT Has Been Locked Away in Deserted Dealership for 8 Years

Back in 2005, the first Ferrari-Maserati dealership opened in China, in the city of Guangzhou. Some seven years later, the same dealership had to close down because of newly-passed anti-corruption laws.
This seems like a classic non-successful business story, but it’s more than that. From those bygone times, there’s still a trio of cars locked away in the abandoned, derelict building, collecting dust and waiting for someone to rescue them.
James Wan (@cheongermando on Instagram) found these hidden treasures after gaining access inside the building, and posted the photos to his social media. Inside the dealership, there’s a Porsche Carrera GT, a Ferrari 575 Superamerica with manual transmission (one in 43 examples made), and a C5 Corvette Z06, still standing in the same place they were almost a decade ago, locked away in a bubble in a time.
The dealership had to shut down sometime in 2012, after President Xi Jinping passed the anti-corruption laws meant to discourage consumption of high-end products. It seems they were never able to clear the full inventory off the lot – and knowing China’s (still) strict laws, they might never do.
While the stories of the Ferrari and the Corvette are not known, Periodismo Del Motor was able to track down the Carrera GT and, if it’s any consolation, it got to receive some love before it ended up locked away and forgotten. Not much, but it’s better than nothing. It’s not a new car, having been to Russia and Germany prior, and being listed for sale here with 4,581 km (2,800 miles) on the clock.
This Carrera GT is the 1,255th of 1,270 built, and one of just three in Zanzibar Red Metallic.
Photos of the Carrera GT are available in the gallery above, while the Ferrari and the Corvette make an appearance in the IG post embedded at the bottom of the page.
James Wan (@cheongermando on Instagram) found these hidden treasures after gaining access inside the building, and posted the photos to his social media. Inside the dealership, there’s a Porsche Carrera GT, a Ferrari 575 Superamerica with manual transmission (one in 43 examples made), and a C5 Corvette Z06, still standing in the same place they were almost a decade ago, locked away in a bubble in a time.
The dealership had to shut down sometime in 2012, after President Xi Jinping passed the anti-corruption laws meant to discourage consumption of high-end products. It seems they were never able to clear the full inventory off the lot – and knowing China’s (still) strict laws, they might never do.
While the stories of the Ferrari and the Corvette are not known, Periodismo Del Motor was able to track down the Carrera GT and, if it’s any consolation, it got to receive some love before it ended up locked away and forgotten. Not much, but it’s better than nothing. It’s not a new car, having been to Russia and Germany prior, and being listed for sale here with 4,581 km (2,800 miles) on the clock.
This Carrera GT is the 1,255th of 1,270 built, and one of just three in Zanzibar Red Metallic.
Photos of the Carrera GT are available in the gallery above, while the Ferrari and the Corvette make an appearance in the IG post embedded at the bottom of the page.