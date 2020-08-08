This Porsche Carrera GT Has Been Locked Away in Deserted Dealership for 8 Years

View this post on Instagram

Abandoned Carrera GT, C5 Z06 and 575 Superamerica with manual gearbox sitting in what was known as the first Ferrari and Maserati 3S Center in southern Mainland China opened in 2005. Have a good one.

