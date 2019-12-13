This Porsche Carrera GT Has Been Driven 67,121 Miles, It’s Also For Sale

Supercar ownership is very different in my imagination as opposed to most people who can afford exotic mid-engined designs. The Porsche Carrera GT, of which only 1,270 units were produced, is one of those mechanical works of wonder that few mortals will ever see on public roads.
The thing about supercar ownership as far as the well-to-do are concerned is how those babies are used. Many people buy them before production has even started, and following delivery, most cars are garaged for a few years to allow the market’s speculative powers to work their magic.
This is exactly the reason why you’ll find a LaFerrari or XJ220 in the classifieds with 1,000 miles on the odometer, and this practice won’t be going anywhere considering that blue-chip investments are a rare breed. The Carrera GT is one of those cars, but this particular example has been driven no fewer than 67,121 miles over the course of 15 years of ownership.
About 700 miles from new, the CGT was out on a test drive with a potential buyer when the inevitable happened. The insurance company wrote off the supercar, an automotive engineer then bought it, spent a few years and a lot of money to bring it back to its former glory, then enjoyed the Carrera GT for the better part of 12 years. Like, properly enjoyed it by driving it a lot.
The Supercar Driver explains in their video of the CGT that the current owner racked up 65,000 miles or thereabouts in this period, which is a feat in its own right if you remember that the clutch of the two-plate ceramic system is a bit of a hassle in stop-and-go traffic. What boggles the mind, however, is that Porsche stuck to a six-speed manual instead of a torque-converter automatic or an electrohydraulic manual as found in the SLR McLaren and Enzo.
From an aesthetic point, Porsche also had the more purist and elegant design as opposed to the look-at-me aggressiveness of the grand tourer from Mercedes-Benz and the Prancing Horse's berlinetta. Oh, and who could forget the unmistakable soundtrack of the motorsport-derived V10 powerplant?
Currently in the inventory of theoctanecollection.com, what may be the highest-mileage Carrera GT in existence will set you back 399,995 pounds sterling.
This is exactly the reason why you’ll find a LaFerrari or XJ220 in the classifieds with 1,000 miles on the odometer, and this practice won’t be going anywhere considering that blue-chip investments are a rare breed. The Carrera GT is one of those cars, but this particular example has been driven no fewer than 67,121 miles over the course of 15 years of ownership.
About 700 miles from new, the CGT was out on a test drive with a potential buyer when the inevitable happened. The insurance company wrote off the supercar, an automotive engineer then bought it, spent a few years and a lot of money to bring it back to its former glory, then enjoyed the Carrera GT for the better part of 12 years. Like, properly enjoyed it by driving it a lot.
The Supercar Driver explains in their video of the CGT that the current owner racked up 65,000 miles or thereabouts in this period, which is a feat in its own right if you remember that the clutch of the two-plate ceramic system is a bit of a hassle in stop-and-go traffic. What boggles the mind, however, is that Porsche stuck to a six-speed manual instead of a torque-converter automatic or an electrohydraulic manual as found in the SLR McLaren and Enzo.
From an aesthetic point, Porsche also had the more purist and elegant design as opposed to the look-at-me aggressiveness of the grand tourer from Mercedes-Benz and the Prancing Horse's berlinetta. Oh, and who could forget the unmistakable soundtrack of the motorsport-derived V10 powerplant?
Currently in the inventory of theoctanecollection.com, what may be the highest-mileage Carrera GT in existence will set you back 399,995 pounds sterling.