This Porsche 911 Spent 4 Years in a River and It's Being Rebuilt

Dramatic circumstances led to this air-cooled 911 drowning in a river close to Italy's Tuscany region (the driver fortunately made it out alive). We're talking about a Zuffenhausen machine that has spent almost half a decade on the bottom of a deep river, but this hasn't stopped its current owner, Paolo, from getting a hold of the vehicle and deciding to rebuilt it.As the enthusiasts explains on the Rennlist forums , his initial plan was to purchase the car for parts, with the transaxle gearbox being of particular value.However, one thing led to another and Paolo made a final decision: not only would he rebuild the Porsche , but he would convert it into a CUP/RSR racecar tribute - even so, the car, which has now morphed into Project Limoncella, is set to maintain its number plates, with the owner planning to also drive the rear-engined coupe on the street.The clean-up job itself was quite an effort, but this obviously only made for the first step of the long journey we have here - keep in mind that Paolo had fell in love with the car as a youngster, having seen this driving on the street.As the gearhead explains in one of the Instagram posts below, this transformation involves changing almost all the body panels (except the one at the base of the windshield and the A-pillars). Interestingly, it seems that "the structure is the same, no panel changed, it was and is totally rust free,"Even so, the car has already received RSR-spec seam welding and will certainly be gifted with many, many other goodies of the sort.Multiple parts used for this not-just-a-restoration had to be carefully sourced over in Germany, but not even this stopped Paolo.Much to nobody's surprise, the date when this Porsche 911 sets wheel on the road once again remains unknown for now, but one thing is clear: the project can only move further and we can't wait to have our ambitious build meter reset once the adventure is completed.