This Porsche 911 Spent 4 Years in a River and It's Being Rebuilt

... the last time I saw you on the street you were in great shape, while here you reappear in the bucket of a bulldozer, totally filled with mud and virtually with every other sort of waste...really bad feelings then. #fishingtime 🎣 #lemontime 🍋 #fishing #instalemon #limonengelb #summeryellow #porscheclassic #porsche911 #classicporsche #aircooled #aircooledonly #luftgekühlt #porschemuseum #flatsix #lemonyellow #porscherescue #italianjob #porscheenthusiast #993 #aircooledporsche #dreamsaremadeathome #timelessmachine #riverfinds #911

A post shared by Rescue of a lucky 993 🇮🇹 (@limoncellaprojekt) on May 28, 2020 at 10:00am PDT