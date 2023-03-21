This Popular German Drone for Deliveries Is Getting a Hydrogen Boost

Wingcopter has already achieved a great deal, as a young drone manufacturer. But all-electric aircraft can only go so far. This German drone is going from battery-electric to hybrid-electric, but will stay emission-free, thanks to green hydrogen.
Back in 2021, The Wingcopter 198 was making waves as the only triple-drop delivery drone around. Developed by a German company that had been launched just four years prior, this drone claimed the ability to make up to three separate deliveries, to different locations, on a single charge.
Since then, the cargo drone has participated in various interesting projects, including one that was called “Drone Cargo Bike Express Delivery,” in Hesse, Germany. For this project, which is taking place this year, the W198 drone would have to deliver goods from one center to the neighboring villages, where cargo e-bikes would take over and take the packages to each customer.
But even though Wingcopter’s drone proved to be successful in various fields, it still hasn’t reached its top potential. As with all electric vehicles, range is an issue. When we’re talking delivery drones, this becomes even more important, since a wider reach is one of their main purposes.
Initially, the W198 was designed to be able to cover approximately 46 miles (75 km) on a single charge, with a maximum payload of 11 pounds (5 kg). By drastically reducing the payload to just 2.2 pounds (1 kg) its range would increase to 60 miles (95 km). But the triple-drop system is the Wingcopter drone’s main asset. Without it, it would be just another battery-electric delivery drone. This is why it’s important to increase its range, without reducing cargo capacity.
The answer for that? According to Wingcopter – green hydrogen. It’s not tackling this challenge alone but together with the ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research Center. ZAL not only has a Fuel Cell Lab in Hamburg, but has also tested the use of hydrogen for its own drone, called the ZAlbatros. Using compressed gaseous hydrogen together with fuel cell technology, the ZALbatros was able to fly continuously for more than two hours.
The Wingcopter drone is set to follow in its footsteps and go even longer. The two partners are currently testing the same “magic formula” for this delivery drone. Wingcopter plans to eventually start producing its own hydrogen propulsion system, and incorporate it into all future delivery drones.
The W198 boasts a wingspan of 78 inches (nearly 200 cm) and can fly at an altitude of 16,400 feet (5,000 meters), hitting up to 90 mph (144 kph). In 2022, it kicked off the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification process. Perhaps, by the time it starts commercial operations in the U.S., the triple-drop drone will already be powered by green hydrogen.
