This Popular Android Auto Music Player Has Just Received a Welcome Update

If Spotify and Deezer aren’t necessarily your favorite cup of tea, you probably settled with a media player that can handle your local library. 7 photos



When it comes to playing music from the local library, jetAudio is one of the best apps, and above all, it also comes with Android Auto and CarPlay support. So every time it receives an update, there’s a chance it further refines the experience behind the wheel.



Most recently, jetAudio has been updated to version 10.2.0 on Android, and just like all the other releases, this new one comes with several welcome improvements.



First and foremost, the new version includes more visualizations, but these are mostly useful on Android, and not necessarily on Android Auto.



At the same time, the official changelog of the app also indicates that jetAudio 10.2.0 comes with a new feature to download from network shared folders, which is obviously a feature that comes in super-handy, as it lets you add more songs to your local library in a more convenient way.



Then, this update comes with improved network access and sorting for international characters and numbers.



Just like all the other updates that developers release for their apps, jetAudio is also getting a bunch of unnamed bug fixes and optimizations under the hood, so if you previously experienced issues with the app, this app could further polish the experience overall and address these annoyances.



