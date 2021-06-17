This Pocket-Size Multi-Tool Kit Is Everything You'll Ever Need for Bike Repairs

The team from Ganvas has come up with the ultimate EDC (everyday carry) kit for your bike, and you can also use it for so much more. The Talos BikePal does it all, from changing your bike’s tires to opening bottles and even fixing furniture. This thing’s got it all and you can fit it in any pocket.
The BikePal is a 23-in-1 repair multi-tool that will get you out of pretty much any pickle. While it has a plethora of applications, it was designed primarily as a bike tool kit, and it is equipped with 23 tools. The BikePal comes with hexagon wrenches, flat and Phillip screwdrivers, a chain hook & cutter, hex keys & socket, tire & spoke tools, and more.
You can use the multi-tool for all common bike repairs and adjustments, from spoke repairs to tire repairs, handlebar adjustments, fasteners tightening, and chain servicing, to name just a few of its uses. But it also works for furniture assembly, opening bottles, machinery maintenance, you name it.
The Talos BikePal is durable, with a stainless-steel metallic and magnetic design. It is made of 420 Stainless Steel and ABS. Its smart, magnetic storage system makes sure you don’t lose any of the bits you’re not using.
And the best thing about this EDC kit is that it is pocket-sized, measuring only 90 x 49 x 19 mm (3.5 x 1.9 x 0.7 in). It is also light, weighing 7.3 oz (208 grams).
The Talos BikePal 23-in-1 multi-tool is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and it’s already exceeded its $1,000 goal. The project has currently raised over $15,000, and there are still 28 days to go in the campaign.
If you want the pocket-size multi-tool kit, you have to pledge a minimum of $29. The estimated delivery date of the Talos BikePal is September 2021.
