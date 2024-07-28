This Plush Camper Van Has a Sleek Design Superbly Balancing Aesthetics and Practicality

With van life booming lately, there are countless specialized conversion companies from which to choose to build your dream tiny home on wheels. One of them that's consistently built excellent mobile homes is Nomad RVs. Today, I'm checking out one of their most recent custom projects.
If you have the money for it, a custom project from professionals is one of the best ways to get your hands on a camper van. It'll cost you much more than a DIY conversion, but you're almost guaranteed a high-quality, well-crafted rig.
Nomad RVs is a Lakewood, New Jersey-based company specializing in building custom camper vans for work or recreation. I've covered various Nomad RVs projects here on autoevolution and was impressed with the company's clever setups.
What we have here is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD with a 170" wheelbase. The "XD" in the model's name refers to its duallies (dual wheels) in the back for increased hauling capabilities.
However, Nomad RVs upgraded it by swapping the duallies for heavy-duty single wheels in the rear. This modification greatly helps with cost savings on toll roads and bridges, as some charge differently for vehicles with tandem rear wheels.
Nomad RVs installed a Flatline Can Co. ladder on the driver's side of the rig. Climb on top, and you'll discover a Flatline Van Co. Holding a Fiamma F45s awning and solar panels with a total capacity of 525 W.
You might not agree with me, but I feel bug screens are an essential van upgrade, especially if you travel in hotter environments. This rig has two bug screens from Van Essential, one at the entrance and one at the rear.
At the rear, you'll notice two Owl Vans carriers: a B2 carrier holding a large Expedition box and another one holding a spare tire.
Finally, Nomad RVs also fitted an AM Auto window on the sliding door. Moreover, running boards are on both sides.
Slide the main door open, and you'll be greeted by a finely designed living space. Regarding aesthetics, this camper van's customer opted for a bright look with white cabinetry, white shiplap walls, and a waterproof vinyl floor with aluminum trim. But the most eye-catching detail inside this rig is the stunning cedar ceiling.
The customer also requested a visual element resembling mountains, so Nomad RVs created exactly that using cedar planks. Moreover, you'll notice this rig has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the interior.
The first area past the driver's cabin is the kitchen. It's split into two parts and features a 110-liter stainless steel fridge, an overhead microwave, a deep sink with a cutting board cover, and a wall-mounted touchscreen display that controls the rig's utility systems. Moreover, there's a decent amount of counterspace that can be extended via a flip-up table.
The kitchen has four drawers and a cabinet underneath the sink for storage. The customer can also use a portable stove for cooking.
Next, we have a surprisingly large bathroom opposite the kitchen. It boasts tiled walls imitating white marble, a shower, a portable Dometic cassette toilet, and a Nautilus self-cleaning shower door. Furthermore, there's a Maxxair fan integrated into the part of the ceiling between the kitchen and bathroom, making sure the area is properly ventilated when you cook or take a shower.
Of course, like in other camper vans, the benches offer extra storage space inside. The one on the driver's side also houses a safe, while the other holds a chest-style refrigerator. Furthermore, they can be connected with a separate wood panel to create a small guest bed, perfect for pets or children.
The bedroom occupies the rear part of the interior. It has a queen-size bed with a memory foam mattress, four overhead cabinets, two reading lights with USB ports, and two swivel fans. The customer won't have to suffer on hot days, as a Nomadic Cooling A/C keeps them nice and cool.
Nomad RVs positioned the bed slightly higher to make room for a garage underneath. It has a massive locking slide-out tray in the middle, while the sides are taken up by two boxes housing the utility systems, which have multiple ports for easier access. The port straight ahead as you look at the garage leads to an Espar S2 diesel heater.
Regarding plumbing, the van is equipped with a 35-gallon (132-liter) freshwater tank connected to an outdoor shower, as well as an under-mounted, heated 20-gallon (76-liter) greywater tank.
Like usual, Nomad RVs managed to create a fantastic tiny home on wheels, integrating many much-needed amenities. Ten days ago, when the presentation video was posted, the rig was listed for sale. However, it's not available anymore, which most likely means it was sold.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the exterior, which is outfitted with various upgrades. At the front, you'll find an Owl Vans bumper compatible with lights and a winch. It also comes with parking sensors and a radar.
Side flares, also known as pods, are one of the most common upgrades for Sprinter vans. Sprinter vans are narrow compared to other popular vans, such as the Ram ProMaster, so many builders opt to increase the width using these flares. This rig sports Backland Expedition pods, which are insulated with poly-iso and coated with an Indy liner truck bed protective coating.
Finally, Nomad RVs also fitted an AM Auto window on the sliding door. Moreover, running boards are on both sides.
Nomad RVs maxes out most of the vehicles it gets. This Sprinter van comes with a few extras, such as factory swivel seats, a 10-inch display, heated seats, and more. What's more, it's properly insulated with dual Thinsulate layers for the walls and a single one for the ceiling.
Walk deeper inside the van, and you'll find a small seating area. It consists of two sizeable benches, one on each side, a swivel table in the middle, and a wall-mounted TV.
Power is on the left side. The system's highlights are a 540 Ah BattleBorn battery bank, a 3,000 W inverter/charger, a DC-DC charger, and a solar charge controller connected to the solar panels on the roof. Furthermore, on the rear panel, you'll notice a SeeLevel2 monitor that displays battery information and the amount of water left in your tanks.
