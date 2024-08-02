This Platform Can Deploy Itself to Stop Moon Landings From Making a Mess of the Place

The start of one of humanity's most challenging space exploration programs is just around the corner. Having already kicked off with the first uncrewed mission back in 2022, the Artemis Moon effort is rapidly moving to the stage where it will transport humans up there and, hopefully, kickstart our species' real expansion into the solar system.
There are many challenges lying ahead, of course, but NASA seems to be on top of them all. For instance, the space agency is presently even thinking of ways to mitigate the problems lunar dust can cause to flesh and metal once constant landings start happening.
The surface of the Moon is covered in a thick layer of charcoal-gray dust resulting from the unending bombardment of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets the place was subject to eons ago. We collectively call these remnants of the lunar surface, whose fragments range from powder to boulders, regolith.
As experienced firsthand by the astronauts of the Apollo program, lunar regolith is very abrasive and sticky, and can have serious effects on people and hardware, especially when thrown up by powerful, landing spacecraft.
As it touches down, a spaceship fires thrusters to slow itself down, and that in turn causes a lot of surface disturbance, throwing regolith all over the place. NASA knows all of this and, just like some private companies have started doing on their own, is looking for workarounds. And it does so in organized fashion, including through a program called Human Lander Challenge (HuLC).
The program was born back in 2023, and it was meant solely for undergraduate and graduate college students because, you know, they have some of the coolest ideas. At the beginning of July, NASA picked five winning teams and their ideas, and awarded them some money to continue their research.
We've discussed the winning teams a while back and, as promised, we're now going to start looking into each of these ideas and try to figure out what makes them special. And I'll start with something called SOLACE.
That's short for Synthetic Orbital Landing Area for Crater Elimination, and it is the work of a crew from Texas A&M University. In a nutshell, we're talking about a self-propelled landing pad that can be sent down to protect the lunar surface from incoming spacecraft.
The landing pad would be lowered onto the surface of the Moon from lunar orbit, and once deployed it would serve as both landing and departure platform for spacecraft taking astronauts and cargo up and down.
The design proposed as part of HuLC stood, on paper, 4.5 feet (1.4 meters) tall and weighed a little over 14 metric tons dry. It is basically an octagonal platform equipped with deployable fins, liquid-propelled boosters, landing legs, a plume redirection compartment, and an electronics safety box.
The pad comprises four main components: the lower one is meant to house the electrical components and sensors, then comes the main plume redirection system that pushes away exhaust and heat of spacecraft engines, followed by a perforated area meant to redirect nozzle exhaust, and finally the main landing surface on which spacecraft would ultimately rest.
The "bunker"-esque design, as its makers call it, would come down from orbit, engage thrusters, and finally end up landing on the lunar surface. Once there, it would deploy the main landing surface, which is made up of 18 pieces attached to spring-loaded actuators that allow it to fold.
To withstand the high temperatures of spacecraft engines, the pad would be made in graphene. This material should ensure SOLACE can survive temperatures of up to 3,500 degrees Kelvin (5,840 degrees Fahrenheit/3,226 degrees Celsius).
Once deployed, the structure should help redirect rocket plumes away from the surface and in a safe direction. This, in turn, would reduce the dispersion of regolith and cratering of the Moon's surface.
The crew behind this idea proposed a place on the Moon called Haworth Region as a landing site, an impact crater at the South Pole of the satellite that has "access to Permanently Shadowed Regions (PSRs) and low slopes." Yet, given how it has self-leveling capabilities, it could theoretically be sent to pretty much all areas of the Moon, including higher slope areas.
The design is suitable for a variety of missions, and it can be scaled to accommodate pretty much all Human Landing Systems (HLS) currently being considered for the Artemis missions. It only needs to be landed once, and it should be able to keep operating for up to ten years.
The team behind SOLACE estimated the platform's cost to be almost two billion dollars. In theory, it could be ready to serve the needs of the Artemis missions in under five years from the time of approval.
For now, NASA only handed the Texas A&M University team the excellence in systems engineering award for its work. There is no commitment to making the landing platform a thing of our time. All the details on the idea can be found in the PDF attached below.