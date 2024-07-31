This Pet\-Friendly Camper Van Offers Superior Comfort for All Its Occupants, Human or Not

It's impossible not to make mistakes when building your own camper van, especially if it's your first time. However, you'll feel satisfaction when the project is complete, and you get to travel in something you built with your own hands. Today, I'm checking out a DIY camper van conversion with an awesome, kitten-friendly setup.
Let's start the tour – as usual, I'll do that with the exterior. The van was white and rusty when the couple purchased it, so they had it repainted with Raptor liner with an anthracite grey color. It not only looks way cooler, but the Raptor Liner offers protection against scratches, corrosion, and water damage.
On top of the van, the couple fitted a large 600 W solar panel, a Maxxair fan, and a skylight. Moreover, underneath the vehicle, you'll find two 55-liter (14.5-gallon) water tanks, one for fresh water and one for grey water. The latter doesn't have a ball valve as you'll find on other camper vans – you have to unscrew a cap underneath it to empty it.
Step inside, and you'll notice the interior has a closed layout, meaning a wall separates the driver's cabin from the living space.
Luke and Amy chose an uncommon arrangement for the seating area – it covers part of the entrance and consists of two benches and a swivel table. It's the perfect spot to eat or work on your laptop while enjoying some fresh air and the surrounding views. Behind it, the couple devised a small hatch that leads into the driver's cabin. It's not that easy to pass through it, but it can be done. So, in case of an emergency, they can quickly get to the driver's cabin and drive away.
Dead ahead, you'll discover the bathroom. It features a shower, a Porta Potti toilet, and white acrylic walls. Furthermore, the couple can only shower with hot water when connected to shore power, as the water heater uses too much power.
Next, we have the kitchen on the driver's side of the interior. By the way, this is a right-hand-drive van from the UK, so the driver's side is the right side of the vehicle. The kitchen features a white backsplash with real tiles, two overhead cabinets, a full-size sink, and a built-in two-burner stove connected to a propane canister in the cabinet underneath.
On the opposite side, you'll notice a large storage unit holding a 42-liter compressor fridge, an EcoFlow Delta portable power station, a freshwater canister, and baskets with clothes.
Above this unit, Luke and Amy installed a cupboard with toiletries, medical supplies, and more. One of its compartments houses the rig's control panel. By the way, the two use a diesel heater for heating.
Finally, the bedroom takes up the rear part of the interior. It boasts a double-sized mattress, some storage boxes on its side, a tea shelf, and three overhead cabinets with leather handles. What's more, a skylight above is perfectly positioned for the couple to stargaze from the comfort of the bed.
The largest storage area inside this camper van is a garage underneath the bed. It houses multiple plastic boxes for more convenient storage and the electrical system. The latter's highlights are a 230 Ah lithium battery, a 3,000 W inverter, and a 20-amp shore power connection.
A large chunk of the garage is occupied by a den for Taco, their Maine Coon kitten. I bet she's really happy, considering the deluxe bedroom the couple set up for her. Some van dwellers come up with a simple setup consisting of a crate for their pets, but Luke and Amy went all-out to ensure their cat could enjoy refined comfort.
A pillar in the middle of the den helps support the bed frame's weight. Luke and Amy covered it in rope to allow Taco to sharpen her claws. They also added a litter box, a separate scratching post, a bunch of toys, and food and water bowls.
The couple also made sure to cat-proof their van. They covered the custom-made bench cushions with blankets in the hopes that the cat won't want to scratch them. They also drilled a scratching mat into one of the bench's sides.
Cats tend to make their way into tight spots. So, Luke and Amy added a long cushion underneath the kitchen counter to ensure Taco wouldn't crawl there and get stuck. And finally, they fitted a camera inside to keep an eye on their kitten when they're away from the van.
All in all, this camper van has an awesome setup. It might not have a high-end design, but the couple should give themselves some credit. They built a practical and good-looking tiny home on wheels that packs everything they require to enjoy living full-time on the road.