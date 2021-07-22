This Outrageous Bugatti Versatile Safe Blends Luxury Design With the Latest Tech

It’s that time of the year when you feel like treating yourself to something wonderfully extravagant. Bugatti immediately comes to mind, as the self-proclaimed brand of “exceedingly high standards.” It just so happens that the new Buben&Zorweg for Bugatti collection was launched, with the first 3 high-end items tantalizingly paving the way for more.
Bugatti is known for the outrageously lavish accessories that complement the Chiron series, including a $58 sports cap, the crowning element of a 2020 apparel collection. Another interesting collection is the result of a partnership with Buben&Zorweg, an equally luxurious brand dedicated to watch cases, winders and safes. The first Buben&Zorweg for Bugatti collection was introduced last year, and now it’s the second one’s turn to make waves on the high-end market.
The good news is that the first 3 items in the collection, 2 multifunctional watch cases and a watch winder, are just as sophisticated as we would expect, leaving us to marvel at the exquisite details that can turn these types of accessories into works of art. The bad news, on the other hand, is that it doesn’t seem to bring something completely new, compared to the previous one.
The first limited-edition was inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the first series production vehicle to reach a record-breaking speed of 304.77 mph (490.484 kph), with the “French Racing” motif adding another layer of sophistication.
Like the previous collection, the new one presents the multifunctional Grande Illusion Chiron safe as the piece de resistance. Indeed, this jewel rising on a massive column, crowned by the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, combines a premium design and functional features with the latest safety tech. It comes with a special drawer for car keys, protecting them from radio waves, and is unlocked via biometric fingerprint sensor or transponder chip.
According to Bugatti, each of the 3 items is limited to 30 pieces, with the promise that other objects in the collection are coming as well.
