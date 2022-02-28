This Original-Owner 1967 Volkswagen Beetle Is Offered at No Reserve

Once the best-selling car in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records, the Volkswagen Beetle started production in 1938 right before a certain nutcase by the name of Adolf Hitler started World War II. Fast forward to July 2003, and that's when the people’s car ended production with a tally of 21,529,464 copies assembled in many places of the globe.
Chassis number 117068386 belongs to the 1967 model in the featured clips and photos, and that year is revered by enthusiasts for many reasons. These include the 1,500-cc mill, larger clutch, larger dual-circuit master cylinder, and 12-volt system with the voltage regulator located under the rear seat.
117068386 also happens to be a one-owner car, which elevates the Bug to a Holy Grail of sorts for air-cooled enthusiasts. Refurbished in 2010 with a repaint, black vinyl for the interior, and a fair bit of engine overhauling, the vehicle is offered with a clean title in the seller’s name on Bring a Trailer.
Fitted with rubber-covered running boards, polished side moldings, and twin exhaust outlets, the VeeDub isn’t completely original. Missing bits include the Hella-stamped SB12 headlight rings. That’s not a huge issue, but a car with rubber boots from different brands with different production dates is somewhat baffling. Couldn’t the seller decide on one tire brand?
Mounted with 15-inch steelies and branded chrome hubcaps, this Beetle is rocking chrome bumpers with overriders, a white headliner, lap belts, and a black steering wheel that frames a circular speedometer and a rectangular fuel gauge. The odometer shows 1,304 miles (2,099 kilometers) right now, and even more curiously for a one-owner car, true mileage isn’t known.
A four-speed transaxle sends the goodies to the rear wheels, which brings us to the underbody. Superficial rust can be seen in various places, but on the upside, many elements were replaced in 2010 during refurbishment. As such, this Beetle flaunts a replacement fuel tank, fuel lines, fuel pump, and carburetor. Sitting on a high bid of $2,900 at the moment of reporting, the car is offered with a maintenance manual and a 1300 owner’s manual.
