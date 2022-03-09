This One-Owner 1970 Plymouth Superbird Has Been Sitting in a Barn for 30 Years

More on this:

1 1970 Plymouth Superbird Can Be Your Lemon Twist Speck of Awesome, If You Dare Bid for It

2 Super-Rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird Shows Off Flawless 440 Super Commando, 28K Miles

3 Xtreme Bird Is the World's Meanest 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird, Runs 6s

4 Iconic Plymouth Superbird Goes for a Drive, Turns Heads, Spins the Rear Tires

5 1970 Plymouth Superbird Gets First Wash in Years as It Gets Ready for New Owner