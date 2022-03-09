This One-Owner 1970 Plymouth Superbird Has Been Sitting in a Barn for 30 Years

Having failed to defeat Ford in the 1968 NASCAR season with the Charger 500, Dodge decided to create a radical racer for the 1969 championship. The Charger Daytona was born and its sharp nose and large wing helped Dodge win the series in 1970. Plymouth followed with an almost identical "winged warrior," the Superbird.
Thanks to NASCAR rules at the time, both racers spawned road-legal counterparts that looked about the same and came with high-power V8 engines under the hood. Come 2022 and both the Charger Daytona and Superbird are among the most desirable Mopar classics.
But these cars weren't particularly popular when they came out. Dodge sold only 503 examples, while Plymouth delivered 1,920 units. The Superbirds were particularly hard to move, as many sat unsold on dealership lots as late as 1972. This Plymouth is one of those cars, having been purchased by its owner in 1971, a full year after it left the assembly line.
It's one of those classics that has been with the same owner since day one, but, unfortunately enough, it hasn't been driven since 1992. It's been sitting in a barn for a whopping 30 years as of 2022 and it showcases quite a few battle scars.
But even if it has damage to its nose and rear end, it's still a fabulous sight. Yes, nothing beats a fully restored "winged warrior" in 2022, but it's survivors like these that tell interesting stories. This one is about decades of racing in a straight line.
And even though it's been through a lot, it still sports its original orange paint and the body is in good condition apart from the obviously dents in the nose and the rear fascia. There's no rust and the interior is also in solid condition. Sure, both front seats have big cracks in them, but that's just a sign that this car was driven regularly for many years.
On the other hand, the Superbird had its original engine removed at some point. It now features a replacement 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8, but there's not a lot of info about it.
The Superbird was originally sold with two variants of the 440 Super Commando (four- and six-barrel carb) and the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8. The latter is now the rarest version, as only 135 units were fitted with the aluminum mill.
The owner is reportedly looking to put this "winged warrior" back on its feet soon and return it to road duty. And that wouldn't be awesome. Until that happens, see it resting in a barn in the video below.
