This One-Off Honda CB750 Is Somewhere in Between Modern and Vintage

The level of workmanship demonstrated by the guys at Bolt Motor Co. (BMC) is precisely what you’d expect from a shop that operates under the same roof as a motorsport team. Each and every bike we’ve seen from them was absolutely top-notch on both a cosmetic and mechanical level, but this doesn’t mean that BMC’s bright minds plan to rest on their laurels.
Quite the opposite; Adrian Campos and his squad seem to be firing on all cylinders, tirelessly unveiling a new project every few months or so. What you’re looking at here is one of their recent undertakings, and it had once been a stock Honda CB750 from the model-year 1992. To be more precise, it was an F2 Seven Fifty variant from Honda’s lineup, though its bodywork will immediately have you thinking of the bike’s first-gen SOHC forefathers from the ‘70s.
Bolt Motor’s client was a pretty tall dude, so the crew had to keep that in mind while tailoring the ergonomics. Otherwise, they were simply instructed to build something with retro looks and a practical nature suited for everyday riding. Once BMC’s experts gained a clear idea of their customer’s vision, the customization process got underway.
First things first, they managed to score the fuel tank and side covers of a CB750 Four K2, meticulously adapting them to fit on the F2. There’s a custom looped subframe replacing the stock unit at the back, and its southernmost portion carries a Bates-style LED taillight. In order to keep the motorcycle’s rear end as clean as possible, the license plate holder was attached to the swingarm.
Aside from the license plate itself, this unit also carries a tiny pair of aftermarket turn signals to complete the lighting package down south. On top of the new subframe, BMC installed a flat bench seat akin to what you’d expect to see on a scrambler. The saddle features high-quality brown leather, and it was put together by Tapizados Llop of Valencia.
Rounding out the CB750’s outfit is an inconspicuous front fender that’s been built from scratch. The stock wheels were far from suitable for the look Bolt Motor Co. wanted, so they got swapped with a set of laced aftermarket modules sporting retro-style tires. Moreover, the brakes received a well-deserved refresh, too, while the standard shock absorbers made way for modern replacements.
An LED headlamp and bar-end blinkers take care of lighting at the front, getting powered via a bespoke wiring harness. After treating the specimen’s inline-four engine to an all-inclusive refurbishment, BMC added a custom-made four-into-two exhaust ending in SuperTrapp mufflers. Last but not least, the paintwork comes courtesy of Airbrush Customs, blending a stylish blue base, yellow accents, and white pinstripes.
