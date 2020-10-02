This One-Minute Fix Could Be the End of Bluetooth Problems on Android Auto

Many of us learned the hard way that the experience with Android Auto depends on a lot of factors, and more often than not, things could break down for no clear reason.
The workarounds that people typically come across make little sense at first, though in some cases they do bring Android Auto back to fully working condition, and at the end of the day, this is the only thing that matters.
This is exactly what’s happening with the fix that someone proposes in a YouTube video and which is supposed to help you with some of the Bluetooth issues that you encounter in your car.
According to someone on Google forums (the same person who created the video), this workaround makes it possible to deal with typical Bluetooth glitches like Android Auto not launching or music listening problems on specific phone models.
While the workaround is tested on a Samsung model with a Kenwood head unit, they say it could do the trick on other mobile devices regardless of the stereo in the car.
So first and foremost, you need to head over to the settings of your head unit and remove the mobile device from its settings. In other words, just delete the profile so the head unit and the Android phone are now unpaired.
Next, and this is very important, they say, make sure that you switch Bluetooth off both on the mobile device and the head unit. In other words, the two should no longer try to pair and scan for nearby Bluetooth devices.
Once you do this, simply plug the smartphone into the car and wait for a few seconds. The Android Auto connection should be initialized, with Bluetooth to be automatically re-enabled and then all profiles configured from scratch. As you can see in the video, Android Auto starts correctly now, though it’s not yet clear if the same workaround needs to be applied on every engine start or it’s just permanent.
