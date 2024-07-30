This Old Class-C Motorhome Has Been Charmingly Renovated Into a Moody Home on Wheels

RV renovators' creativity knows no bounds. We've seen plenty of renovations that prove it, and this 1999 Coachmen Santara Class C motorhome is yet another example that, with a bit of passion and ingenuity, you can breathe new life into any old, rusty RV and make it feel your own.
Each camper remodel is special and worthy of attention, but few projects will make you swoon like this one. With its dark and moody interior aesthetic and unique features, such as a preserved moss wall in the bathroom and live edge wood benchtops, it certainly stands out.
Coachmen is a brand with a longstanding reputation in the RV industry, offering a wide range of recreational vehicles, from entry-level to luxury. Its towables and motorhomes have been on the US roads and highways since 1964. Boasting reliable designs, practical innovations, and plenty of creature comforts, they are known for offering an enjoyable RVing experience. Even older models hold their appeal and make for great restoration projects.
This 1999 Coachmen Santara Class-C motorhome was meticulously renovated by Matt and Kristen Gray, a couple from Pleasant Hill, Ohio, who are passionate about home design and adventure. In just about four weeks, with help from their five children, the couple skilfully turned the old RV from a basic camper into a charming family oasis on wheels. It has everything a family needs for comfortable travels, but it's also full of character and lovely design details that instantly make it stick out.
Because the best tours always start with "before” shots, I strongly encourage you to check the photos of what the RV looked like when they bought it and then come back to see the marvel they have created in just one month on a $7,000 budget.
When it comes to RV restorations, the farmhouse style is undeniably the most popular choice for the interior aesthetic. However, the Grays wanted something completely unique and went in a different direction. Their aim was to steer clear of being too cute or kitschy and chose a moody interior styling they call "industrial chic." It is inspired by their home in Ohio, which is actually a renovated church that harmoniously blends gothic glamour with classic elegance for a cozy living space that exudes dark warmth.
But the industrial chic aesthetic is visible from the outside, as the family has painted the RV black, added a copper bumper, a ladder at the back, ambient lighting, and covered the original door with wood planks for a tinge of rustic vibes.
The first thing you will notice when stepping inside is the spacious layout, with sleeping arrangements for the entire family (two adults and five children), a well-equipped kitchen, a cozy lounge, and a stunning bathroom. With plenty of industrial touches inside this mobile home, such as black-painted shiplap ceilings, custom black cabinetry, exposed brick veneer walls, live-edge floating shelves, and black leather armchairs, this space feels very masculine and moody, but at the same time warm and inviting.
The rest of the motorhome is equally impressive. As you step inside, you're welcome into a gorgeous lounge with a sofa and an armchair that invites you to cozy up with a cup of coffee and a book. Black curtains ensure complete privacy when needed, and a slew of potted plants bring the outdoors in.
The master bedroom is at the rear of the Coachmen RV and showcases a grayscale color scheme. It starts with a deep black ceiling and transitions to black-and-white patterns on the blankets and pillows and then to white when it comes to bedding. Besides a queen-size bed, the bedroom also includes two large wardrobes for clothes and other necessities.
The over-cab sleeping space looks equally comfortable thanks to a thick mattress and surprisingly spacious, perhaps because the family removed the original storage cabinets from this area to give it more depth.
Not too many people are choosing the industrial style in their RV remodeling projects, but the Grays definitely succeeded in transforming this Coachmen Santara Class C motorhome from a basic camper into a welcoming family home on wheels.
Coachmen is a brand with a longstanding reputation in the RV industry, offering a wide range of recreational vehicles, from entry-level to luxury. Its towables and motorhomes have been on the US roads and highways since 1964. Boasting reliable designs, practical innovations, and plenty of creature comforts, they are known for offering an enjoyable RVing experience. Even older models hold their appeal and make for great restoration projects.
This 1999 Coachmen Santara Class-C motorhome was meticulously renovated by Matt and Kristen Gray, a couple from Pleasant Hill, Ohio, who are passionate about home design and adventure. In just about four weeks, with help from their five children, the couple skilfully turned the old RV from a basic camper into a charming family oasis on wheels. It has everything a family needs for comfortable travels, but it's also full of character and lovely design details that instantly make it stick out.
The family decided to renovate an older RV and turn it into their home on wheels after two cross-country trips during Covid. Their first RV experiences were in a Class-A motorhome, but for this remodel project, they chose a Coachmen Santara Class-C RV because it's easier to drive on long trips, and they loved the interior configuration with the cozy cab loft and no slide-outs.
Because the best tours always start with "before” shots, I strongly encourage you to check the photos of what the RV looked like when they bought it and then come back to see the marvel they have created in just one month on a $7,000 budget.
When it comes to RV restorations, the farmhouse style is undeniably the most popular choice for the interior aesthetic. However, the Grays wanted something completely unique and went in a different direction. Their aim was to steer clear of being too cute or kitschy and chose a moody interior styling they call "industrial chic." It is inspired by their home in Ohio, which is actually a renovated church that harmoniously blends gothic glamour with classic elegance for a cozy living space that exudes dark warmth.
Similarly, the renovated Coachmen motorhome envelopes visitors in a dusky, intimate ambiance highlighted by black accent walls, dark wooden elements, cozy earth-toned textiles, and vintage lanterns and candles.
But the industrial chic aesthetic is visible from the outside, as the family has painted the RV black, added a copper bumper, a ladder at the back, ambient lighting, and covered the original door with wood planks for a tinge of rustic vibes.
The first thing you will notice when stepping inside is the spacious layout, with sleeping arrangements for the entire family (two adults and five children), a well-equipped kitchen, a cozy lounge, and a stunning bathroom. With plenty of industrial touches inside this mobile home, such as black-painted shiplap ceilings, custom black cabinetry, exposed brick veneer walls, live-edge floating shelves, and black leather armchairs, this space feels very masculine and moody, but at the same time warm and inviting.
The most impressive design feature inside this RV is perhaps the preserved moss wall in the bathroom. Besides adding personality to the space, it's a great way to incorporate nature into the design. It perfectly complements the live-edge countertop and stone sink and instantly elevates the overall look. The Gray family also had a preserved moss wall in their home, and they say these surfaces are completely maintenance-free. That's because the moss has been treated with a special emulsion that keeps it fresh for at least five years without water.
The rest of the motorhome is equally impressive. As you step inside, you're welcome into a gorgeous lounge with a sofa and an armchair that invites you to cozy up with a cup of coffee and a book. Black curtains ensure complete privacy when needed, and a slew of potted plants bring the outdoors in.
Next up is the kitchen and dining area, which follow the same design language, with black cabinets, warm-rustic wood accents, and elegant modern appliances, ranging from a microwave to a full-size fridge. The leather-wrapped dinette benches and live-edge central table make a big impact in this area of the motorhome.
The master bedroom is at the rear of the Coachmen RV and showcases a grayscale color scheme. It starts with a deep black ceiling and transitions to black-and-white patterns on the blankets and pillows and then to white when it comes to bedding. Besides a queen-size bed, the bedroom also includes two large wardrobes for clothes and other necessities.
The over-cab sleeping space looks equally comfortable thanks to a thick mattress and surprisingly spacious, perhaps because the family removed the original storage cabinets from this area to give it more depth.
Not too many people are choosing the industrial style in their RV remodeling projects, but the Grays definitely succeeded in transforming this Coachmen Santara Class C motorhome from a basic camper into a welcoming family home on wheels.