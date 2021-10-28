This Off-Grid Trailer Is a Stealthy Mobile Drone Command Center, Also Fully Electric

It looks like a regular camping trailer on the outside, but if you look closer, you can spot the fold-down rooftop flight station for drones. Inside, it’s a whole different world – this is a state-of-the-art mobile command center that is towable and fully electric.
Draxxon’s DX-816 looks like something from an action movie, with its complex communication systems and rooftop flight station. This is a command center designed to integrate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for various monitoring/surveillance operations, integrated on a trailer so that it can move anywhere. What makes this particular model unique in the industry is the fact that it’s fully electric.
Volta Power Systems equipped the mobile command center with an automotive-grade system that allows it to operate for 24 hours on a single charge, without the need of a generator and without idling the towing vehicle. In addition, the supplier created a 24,000 Wh that doesn’t need a special charging infrastructure and distributes the power through a 5,000W AC inverter. Besides complete autonomy, this system also reduces noise and CO2 emission levels.
Of course, this auxiliary power system can be used for any mobile application, but it’s for the first time that it’s integrated on a drone command unit, making it fully electric.
The DX-816 can be adapted to various trailer lengths, and it enables interior and exterior monitoring. The LED lighting ensures optimal visibility, day and night, and the unit is also equipped with a climate control system, for a high level of comfort, in any season. This mobile surveillance system features an exterior antenna plus signal boosters. Its capabilities include imagery and data recording, plus live streaming.
According to Draxxon, this electric, mobile command center is meant to bring a new level of situational awareness, whether it’s used for law enforcement missions, inspections, SWAT operations, or even as a forensics lab.
