This Off-Grid Tiny House on Wheels Opens Up to the Outside World

When you're thinking of a small home on wheels, you're usually associating it with the off-the-grid living that allows you to move wherever and whenever and still enjoy the comfort of home. Poland-based Redukt is making tiny homes that fit its customers' needs and provide all the necessities one would need when going off-grid.
Moreover, the company is also trying to make them as sustainable as possible by using natural and organic materials for the construction process, insulation, and finishings.
Overall, Redukt wants to bring nature to the owners inside a compact, tiny house on wheels. Work on its latest project, individual design number 3, started in mid-2021. The design focused on building the ideal home for a family of four.
Next to it is the bathroom that comes with a sink, a tub with a shower, and a compost toilet. At the opposite end of the house is a bedroom specially designed for the kids that can be easily accessed. The adults will sleep in the loft, and they'll have to climb the wooden stairs to get there.
The stairs can be folded to provide more space and limit access whenever is needed. Plus, this system makes it safer for the kids since they won't be put at risk of falling as they try to get to the loft. Upstairs, the adults are getting a full-size sleeping room and also a table that can be set up as a workstation.
The house is filled with shelves and storage spaces. The whole design is minimalist, and it might seem like it's quite empty since, at the time the photos were taken, there were no furnishings. However, the company says that guests will also find a couch and a table on "level zero" once everything is fitted to the family's liking.
There's no pricing listed by the company for the individual design no. 3. That's because everyone has a slightly different configuration and equipment requested, and the costs may vary. However, Redukt says that usually, the prices for most of its houses range between €40,000 to €50,000, which is around $45,000 to $56,000.
For the exterior siding, the team from Redukt chose to use oiled pinewood since it's durable and weather-resistant. In addition, the house comes with a sloping roof that features galvanized metal sheets.The home measures 23 feet (7,2 meters) in length, and it's 8,2 feet (2,3 meters) wide. The structure is based on a double-axle trailer, and it has plenty of space for a loft, a kitchen, a working space, a fully functional bathroom, and a sleeping area.
To give the impression of even more space, it has two large glass doors on each side, making the inside seem like it blends with the outside. This feature gives the whole house a feeling of openness.
