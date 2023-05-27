This Off-Grid Capable, Adventure Focused Van Conversion Has a Great Modular Design

Adventure is one of life's key aspects, and we have the recent pandemic to thank for reminding us just how crucial it is for people to explore and enjoy new experiences. But it can sometimes be challenging to face the discomfort of travel, as some people dislike hotel rooms or hiking with a tent.
This is where adventure camper vans come in, offering some, if not most, of the comfort of home in a portable package that lets you explore rugged terrain and urban landscapes alike. Granted, you still have to give up some amenities, as not everything can be jammed into such a limited space. But the point of an adventure van is spending as much time as possible outside of it.
This kind of travel is about enjoying the surrounding nature, meeting new people, socializing, and overall having a great time. And this Ram ProMaster converted by Glampervan is a fantastic example of how that can be done.
It all starts on the van's exterior, which features several modifications. It is immediately apparent even just by looking at the bull bar up front and the enormous retractable side awning. But it's on top of this recreational vehicle where the real business happened.
It's entirely covered by a generous roof deck, solid enough to even place a table to entertain guests, making the owner of this ProMaster the coolest person at van meets. And entertain you shall, as this van also has a tremendous Alpine sound system that can turn any gathering into a party.
Another design choice that makes it obvious how focused this van is is on the surrounding nature can be found at the back. Another party trick is revealed as the doors swing open and the so-called garage deck comes into sight. There's a privacy shade that can roll down and zips in place to keep out mosquitos and other critters. It also has a bug screen with a cutout that can be unzipped, allowing you to feel like you're sleeping in a very cushy tent.
Two other notable features in the back are the magnetic blinds on the windows and the outdoor shower hookup. This kind of choice is fitting for an adventure van, as it saves interior space, allowing more amenities to be incorporated into the build.
Last but not least, there's the garage, which features a unique design. As usual, the bed is elevated, creating ample space for storing camping gear, bikes, or whatever else. But when not in use, the two drawers mounted underneath the bed can slide right up against the rear doors. Combine this with a Murphy setup, and the bed turns into a bench, creating another hosting area.
Otherwise, the kitchen is relatively small and cluttered, with only a few storage cubbies available throughout and limited counter space. Granted, there are also wall-mounted cabinets for additional storage, which should be enough for a van with adventure and road trips in mind.
It is, however, fully equipped with a fridge, a sink, and a foldable counter for a stovetop. Combine that with the window mounted right on the kitchen wall and a fan up top, and it becomes apparent that despite its size, it's surprisingly functional. The only caveat is that the sink is relatively close to the bed, which is an accident waiting to happen.
The only other area inside this van is the bedroom, but before we get to that, there are a couple more design features to look at. The 20-gallon (75.7-liter) freshwater tank is mounted on the wall opposite the kitchen, hidden inside a wooden box that can double as a seat, which makes it easily accessible for refilling.
The bedroom itself just comprises a queen size bed that can turn into a bench. Otherwise, it's pretty simple, with the fascinating stuff located underneath it, as I mentioned earlier. Those drawers that can slide all the way to the rear doors can also slide forward, providing easy access to the things stored inside.
And quite a few things fit inside, as each of the four sections has been designed to have enough room for a carry-on luggage case. On top of that, they can double as steps for the bed or a seating area or just be moved out of the way, flush with the mattress, thanks to the fact that they can move independently.
Overall, this adventure van has a clever design that strikes an outstanding balance between functionality and comfort. It's clearly designed for exploration and enjoying travel, with many options for hosting guests and plenty of space to carry adventure gear.
Where the roof deck ends, the solar panels begin, albeit a measly 300W. However, that's just enough to manage the needs of an adventurer, even a more digital one who wishes to enjoy a movie come bedtime.
With the thorough exterior tour taken care of, let's take a look inside, starting with the kitchen and dinette combo. As you step through the side door, this is the first area that greets you, as is customary in most van conversions. In this case, the driver's compartment is not separated from the rest of the van, and thanks to the swivel captain's chairs and a lagoon table, it can quickly turn into a dinette.
Another thing worth noting is that just before the bed, on either wall, there are controls for the lights, Webasto auxiliary heating, the inverter switch, and the power management screen. The placement of these controls makes this van very user-friendly and ensures all the information is available as needed.
