This Observation Room on Project Arwen Is What Megayacht Dreams Are Made Of

A megayacht, by definition, should be the physical embodiment of a dream: a dream of luxury, of ultimate relaxation, of never-ending vacations and endless possibilities for them. As it turns out, even the most outrageous dreams can still pack surprises and go against the norm.
Project Arwen is one good example in this sense.
Project Arwen, formerly known as Project ELF, is an upcoming build from German luxury shipyard Dorries Yachts, first announced in 2022. Now under construction in Bremerhaven and working under a different name, details are starting to slip through the cracks in the door that guarantees secrecy in this premium segment of the market.
One detail would be that the direct beneficiary, or owner, as we'd call him, is an American tech billionaire – a detail that Dorries Yachts has since confirmed for several trade publications. Others would be glimpses into the interiors of this spectacular megayacht that seems bent on defying expectations and industry norms altogether.
The yard offered the first batch of photos earlier this year, and is now following up with renders of what they call The Nest, an observation platform like no other. Then again, Project Arwen is a megayacht like no other, no only because of its size but because of the way it uses glass, marble, and steel to carve a space that feels futuristic and ultra-exclusive at the same time.
Project Arwen won't be short on innovation, either. It will be apparent in its luxury features and, according to the yard, in more sustainable operation, as well. However, Dorries Yachts has only talked about the former so far.
And what a nice conversation that's been, if you'll allow the phrasing. The latest big reveal after the initial look at the interiors and a more detailed glimpse at the owner's suite is something called The Nest. Despite the image that name might put in your head, The Nest is actually an observation platform that offers 20 square meters (215 square feet) of living space, right next to a 70-square-meter (753.5 square-foot) winter garden that can open up entirely to the exterior.
The Nest is like a private, ultra-luxurious sanctuary on top of an ultra-luxurious private sanctuary of a much larger dimension, which is the megayacht itself. It's wrapped in glazing on all sides and offers a king-size bed right in the center, an indoor marble pool, and a private cinema, at the very least. One media outlet notes that there's an adjacent winter garden that gives way to private decks, a full bathroom, and a bar.
Dorries Yachts describes it as "an indulgent lookout" and "the perfect place to unwind" (with potential to be repurposed into a secondary owner's suite), and neither description is capable of doing the place justice. Even keeping in mind that the photos are just renders and that the actual construction might not look exactly like this, The Nest is definitely the stuff of megayacht dreams.
It's also very much in keeping with what we've already seen and heard about this unique – and uniquely outrageous – project.
With a total length on water of 374 feet (114 meters), Project Arwen will offer accommodation for 12 guests across six staterooms, including the owner's suite that takes up an entire deck, and a sizable staff in 18 cabins below deck. The naval architecture is by Azure, with exterior and interior design by Pindaros, Andy Waugh, and Champeau Wilde.
The 4,950 GT of interior volume ensures enough space to cater to all the whims and wishes of the guests with an array of features worthy of the megayacht classification.
In addition to The Nest slash observation platform, they'll get a spectacular wellness area with everything from a hair and beauty salon to massage rooms and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. They'll also get two private cinemas, one indoors and one outside, a helipad for a H135 helicopter, and countless bars, socializing, and lounge areas.
"Every detail is crafted to perfection" onboard Project Arwen, and that's obvious in the way materials combine to create a sense of serenity but also, in the bluntest of terms, of incredible wealth. Rooms wrapped in glazing all around and with glazing for the roof, luxurious fabrics, and surprising combinations of forms, double-height ceilings – you name it, and this megayacht probably has it.
For propulsion, the megayacht is expected to be fitted with twin CAT engines that will take it to a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.8 kph). Range is estimated at 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 miles/9,260 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph).
Clearly, the owner who customized Project Arwen to his exact tastes is not against sharing it with the world, if only visually. Seeing how October 2026 is still a long way away, that probably means we'll be seeing more photos like this before it hits the water.