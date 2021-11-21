5 BMW R 18 Going on Three-Country Tour Next Year, U.S. Included

This Numbers-Matching 1973 BMW R75/5 Was Blessed With a Revitalizing Overhaul

There are plenty of reasons to love an R75/5, especially when it’s been refurbished inside out. 26 photos



Right, that’s more or less everything you need to know about this entity, so let’s cut to the chase. The ‘73 MY R75/5 is heading to the auction block as we speak, with a modest top bid of just 3,600 bucks. Should you be feeling tempted to best that, you may do so at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where the In the paragraphs below, we’ll be proceeding with a thorough examination of a revamped 1973 BMW R75/5 that looks surprisingly tidy for its age. Most notably, the Bavarian comes equipped with a higher-spec clutch mechanism, Dynatek ignition hardware and refurbished wheels sporting Bridgestone rubber. The forks were treated to fresh seals under current ownership, while the steering head bearings have been replaced with youthful alternatives.As far as the powertrain enhancements are concerned, R75/5 ’s numbers-matching engine received honed pistons, a new timing chain and overhauled carburetors, along with top-shelf air and oil filters. The makeover is concluded by an array of premium internals, including youthful piston rings, rod bearings and valves, among other goodies.Lastly, the drivetrain componentry has also been rebuilt to optimize performance. As for the bike’s fundamental specs and features, its power source is an air-cooled boxer-twin mill, whose displacement was increased to 749cc following the refurbishment. Sporting dual constant-depression Bing carburetors and two valves per cylinder, the four-stroke fiend is good for up to 50 hp at 6,200 rpm.When the tachometer hits 5,000 revs, a peak torque output of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be fed to a four-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop through an enclosed driveshaft. With a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), Bavaria’s gem will reach a decent top speed of 108 mph (175 kph). The machine’s suspension consists of telescopic forks and dual shocks, while braking is handled by a duplex drum module up front and a simplex unit at the rear.Right, that’s more or less everything you need to know about this entity, so let’s cut to the chase. The ‘73 MY R75/5 is heading to the auction block as we speak, with a modest top bid of just 3,600 bucks. Should you be feeling tempted to best that, you may do so at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where the antique wonder will be listed until Friday, November 26.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.