This Numbers-Matching 1972 BMW R75/5 Could Really Use a Freshening Scrub

There isn’t any shortage of ravishing entities in BMW’s classic lineup, and the R75/5 is among the sexiest of them all.
In the following paragraphs, we’ll be diving in for a thorough examination of a numbers-matching 1972 BMW R75/5 that looks surprisingly tidy. This antique Bavarian is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 745cc boxer-twin power source, with two pushrod-operated valves per cylinder, dual constant-depression Bing inhalers and a compression ratio of 9.0:1.
The air-cooled mill is coupled with a dry single-plate clutch mechanism and a four-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear hoop moving via a shaft final drive. When the crank turns at approximately 6,200 rpm, the engine will go about producing up to 50 hp, while a maximum torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be supplied in the region of 5,000 revs per minute.
With a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), the antique Beemer can reach a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph) when pushed to its limit. Its powertrain sits inside a tubular steel double cradle frame, which is supported by leading-axle telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the opposite end.
Optimal stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up north and a simplex module down south, both of which feature a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). In addition, the ‘72 MY R75/5 shown above also features an abundance of modern goodies, such as a fresh condenser, Dunlop D404 tires and a new battery.
The bike’s speedometer and Bing carbs were refurbished under current ownership, while its control cables, spark plugs and engine seals have all been replaced with youthful alternatives. This gorgeous machine is going under the hammer at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Thursday (December 30) to place your bids on Bring a Trailer. For now, you’d have to spend just under six grand to best the highest bid, which is registered at $5,000.
The air-cooled mill is coupled with a dry single-plate clutch mechanism and a four-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear hoop moving via a shaft final drive. When the crank turns at approximately 6,200 rpm, the engine will go about producing up to 50 hp, while a maximum torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be supplied in the region of 5,000 revs per minute.
With a curb weight of 463 pounds (210 kg), the antique Beemer can reach a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph) when pushed to its limit. Its powertrain sits inside a tubular steel double cradle frame, which is supported by leading-axle telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the opposite end.
Optimal stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up north and a simplex module down south, both of which feature a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). In addition, the ‘72 MY R75/5 shown above also features an abundance of modern goodies, such as a fresh condenser, Dunlop D404 tires and a new battery.
The bike’s speedometer and Bing carbs were refurbished under current ownership, while its control cables, spark plugs and engine seals have all been replaced with youthful alternatives. This gorgeous machine is going under the hammer at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Thursday (December 30) to place your bids on Bring a Trailer. For now, you’d have to spend just under six grand to best the highest bid, which is registered at $5,000.