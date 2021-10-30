Remembering the Graceful Aston Martin Vanquish, Two Decades On

This News Should Have Elon Musk Breaking Out in a Cold Sweat - Amazon Owns 20% of Rivian

As of now, Amazon.com Inc owns some 20% of EV truck maker Rivian, and the depth of those pockets should make Elon Musk more than a bit jumpy. Amazon revealed that information during a quarterly filing Friday. 8 photos



Ford exec Alexandra Ford English left the startup’s board and Rivian made that information public as well early in October. A Ford vice president, Doug Power, took her place in June, but he stepped down in September.



Ford spokesperson Ian Thibodeau says the automaker is “still exploring ways for potential collaboration” with Rivian, but added that seats on the board would not be maintained as Rivian went public.



Rivian had no comment on the moves and revelations beyond documents the company filed with U.S. regulators, and they say that silence is in keeping with a ‘quiet period’ required ahead of the IPO.



Ford has invested a total of more than $820 million in Rivian, but no information was released ahead of a $2.5 billion funding round Rivian revealed in July.



At the end of the third quarter Amazon owned an equity interest of about 20% in Rivian.



Rivian also plans to raise an additional $5 billion to $8 billion as a result of the IPO set for later this year, and Rivian's pre-IPO investors include finance heavyweights



While Musk did score a major publicity hit when



