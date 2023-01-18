This New RV With an EV Garage Makes Off-Grid Living Luxurious

A new year means that interesting camping novelties are already starting to grab our attention. The 2023 Tampa RV Supershow in Florida is currently underway. If you happen to drop by before January 21, you’ll probably want to check out this new RV prototype put together by Space Craft MFG and Volta Power Systems.
Imagine experiencing a new way of extended camping, where you get to take your all-electric SUV for a ride during the day, then return to your RV and enjoy all the creature comforts of contemporary living, without having to worry one bit about running out of power. And knowing that your enjoyment isn’t having a negative impact on the environment.
This is the modern version of off-grid living and traveling, where you can claim self-sufficiency without compromising on comfort.
A new semi-trailer built by Space Craft MFG is meant to bring that vision to life. Designed for a customer who wanted to spend as much time as possible off-grid, while also feeling at home inside his RV, this model combines a luxury interior setup with an unusually large solar array, and a li-ion battery system provided by Volta.
Top that with the capability of supplying enough fresh water, and you’ve got a mobile home that claims to easily stay off-grid for several weeks.
Numbers speak for themselves: 108 kWh of storage ensured by the li-ion system (Volta says it’s the largest one it has ever installed on a towable), a 10,000 W array of solar panels that easily slides out, and 485 gallons (1,835 liters) of fresh water storage. All of that fitted onto a 54-foot (16.4 meters) trailer.
This adds up to enough energy to power the trailer’s air conditioning, lighting, entertainment system, all the appliances, for extended periods. If the weather is right, the solar panels can gather up to 50 kWh in one day, which can then be used to keep up the battery levels, or for the EV.
That’s because the trailer was specifically designed to include a versatile 2in1 bedroom/garage that can carry and charge a Volvo XC40 electric SUV.
Space Craft and Volta see this is a “self-replenishing clean energy system,” which gives the new RV impressive off-grid capabilities. Plus, the battery unit can also be charged while driving, thanks to a custom secondary alternator.
Meanwhile, the owner gets to relax by the 50” fireplace, enjoy the comfort of hot water and heated tile floors, cook meals using the vehicle’s electric appliances, and stay connected thanks to the Starlink internet. That sounds pretty awesome for self-sufficient RV living.
The prototype was unveiled at the Tampa RV Supershow, where visitors can take a closer look and decide for themselves if this is how most RVs should be from now on.
