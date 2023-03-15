This New Feature Could Make Google Maps the Best Navigation App in the World

A new Google patent describes new technology that would allow Google Maps to provide initial navigation instructions using landmarks and details based on users’ 360-degree views.
Google is working on multiple fronts to add new-generation capabilities to Google Maps. After rolling out eco-friendly routes, the company is exploring ways to make its instructions more straightforward before even beginning the navigation.
The initial navigation instructions, which are generated before the trip starts, could use landmarks around the user specifically to make it clearer which way they need to go. Google explains in the patent that Google Maps would be able to scan the surroundings for nearby landmarks and eventually provide instructions based on these findings.
For example, Google says its navigation app could tell users to “walk away from the fountain and toward the hill” if such landmarks are discovered nearby. As such, Google Maps would no longer rely on the standard navigation instructions that come down to street names and numbers.
Google wants to make the navigation experience more natural, so the new technology would be able to determine every single landmark or object in proximity that could be used for instructions. These can include not bridges, towers, buildings, mountains, rivers, and so on.
But the feature that’ll make Google Maps the number one navigation app in the world relies on crowdsourcing information. The search giant explains that using information imported from other sources, including users themselves, Google Maps can provide navigation directions that are relevant at a specific time.
One such example is a nearby outdoor concert. If you’re looking for an address that is located near the concert, Google Maps would tell you to “walk toward the music.” This way, users can figure out which way they need to go much easier, all with information that makes sense only for a limited time.
Google’s new technology would gather information on all surroundings, so in some cases, the navigation instructions could also include objects or landmarks that are located in opposite directions. The instruction could be something like “walk away from the fountain in the back and head toward the hill.”
Various combinations of these instructions could eventually be used, such as “start driving in the direction away from the mountain and toward the gas station.” This way, drivers can be sure they’re not going in the opposite direction. Very often, navigation apps can’t accurately determine the side of the road where the user is located when not in motion. As such, the provided navigation would guide them in the wrong direction.
Google’s new technology is still in the patent stage, so fingers crossed to see it making its way to Google Maps and our devices sooner rather than later.
