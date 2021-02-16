This New Cockpit Camera Records Everything Happening Inside a Helicopter

Dashcams have become more and more popular in the automotive industry, and it’s not a surprise that sales of these devices have skyrocketed lately.
But on the other hand, a camera installed in the cabin can have many different purposes other than record what’s happening in front of the car, especially when the focus should be on activity inside. Just think of a race car, for instance, and you’ll understand why cameras have become so useful for everyone.
Robinson Helicopter Company, a firm specializing in civil helicopters, has recently announced the new Cockpit Video Camera at the Heli Expo 2020. This week, the device is installed as optional on R22/R44 helicopters and standard on R66 helicopters ordered after 15 January 2021.
As you can see in the video embedded at the end of the article, the cockpit camera comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution support, so all videos are recorded in 3840 x 2160 pixels.
It works with a 128GB USB flash drive to record as much as 10 hours of video, and the parent company says that when it runs out of storage, it automatically deletes the older videos.
“Recording starts automatically when the helicopter is turned on and stops when it is turned off. Recording video and/or audio to the flash drive can be independently controlled with separate switches. The flash drive, supplied with each camera, stores approximately 10 hours of video and when the drive is full, the newest video automatically overwrites the oldest video,” the parent company explains.
It can also store data such as intercom audio, radio communications, and GPS position, so overall, it’s one useful gadget that can be used for a wide variety of activities, including for training, and maintenance aid.
If you plan to buy the camera as an option on a new R22 or R44 helicopter, be ready to spend $2,500 for it from Robinson Helicopters.
Robinson Helicopter Company, a firm specializing in civil helicopters, has recently announced the new Cockpit Video Camera at the Heli Expo 2020. This week, the device is installed as optional on R22/R44 helicopters and standard on R66 helicopters ordered after 15 January 2021.
As you can see in the video embedded at the end of the article, the cockpit camera comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution support, so all videos are recorded in 3840 x 2160 pixels.
It works with a 128GB USB flash drive to record as much as 10 hours of video, and the parent company says that when it runs out of storage, it automatically deletes the older videos.
“Recording starts automatically when the helicopter is turned on and stops when it is turned off. Recording video and/or audio to the flash drive can be independently controlled with separate switches. The flash drive, supplied with each camera, stores approximately 10 hours of video and when the drive is full, the newest video automatically overwrites the oldest video,” the parent company explains.
It can also store data such as intercom audio, radio communications, and GPS position, so overall, it’s one useful gadget that can be used for a wide variety of activities, including for training, and maintenance aid.
If you plan to buy the camera as an option on a new R22 or R44 helicopter, be ready to spend $2,500 for it from Robinson Helicopters.