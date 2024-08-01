This New Android Auto Update Is Now Available for All Users

Google keeps working on improving the experience with Android Auto, and the latest effort includes a new build whose rollout has recently started through the Google Play Store.
Android Auto 12.5 landed in the beta program a few days ago, giving registered testers the opportunity to try out Google's latest improvements before they land on production devices.
However, it looks like the search giant did not come across any major bugs or other performance issues that would force the company to hold back the production rollout, so Android Auto 12.5 is now available for everybody through the Google Play Store.
The only caveat is that the rollout happens in stages, as Google doesn't enable new Android Auto updates for all devices simultaneously. Users receive updates gradually, so if you want to download it today, you must turn to sideloading the APK installer.
First, you must download the Android Auto 12.5 stable APK build and save it on your device. Navigate to the file and tap the APK installer to begin the update. The process shouldn't take more than a few seconds, and you must follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.
Android Auto 12.5 comes without a changelog, but we already know that Google's cooking something big. The company wants to integrate the radio listening experience into Android Auto so drivers would no longer have to leave the app's interface to change stations.
If you run Android Auto and want to listen to a radio station, the only way to do it today is to leave the app and return to the car's native infotainment system. Next, you need to launch the radio tuner, look for your favorite station, tap it to begin listening and return to Android Auto to continue navigation.
This process comes with major shortcomings, and aside from the frustrating on-and-off experience with Android Auto, the app also doesn't display information about the radio stations you listen to.
Google plans to address this problem by integrating the car's radio experience into Android Auto. Users will be able to access the radio station list, pick their favorites, and begin listening without leaving the Android Auto interface. It'll be interesting to see how Google achieves this and whether the company will offer full radio station integration in Android Auto or only include a shortcut to point users directly to the list of stations they can listen to.
Evidence of this new feature was spotted in the latest Android Auto builds, so you'd better not hold your breath for this update. Google hasn't publicly announced the feature.
Meanwhile, you can install Android Auto 12.5 on your device using the steps detailed above, and let me know in the comment box after the jump if you notice something new.
