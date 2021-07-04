New Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo Is a Limited Edition Spaceship, Already Sold Out

This New Aerodynamic Design Could Improve Fuel Efficiency for Heavy Vehicles

Engineers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have proposed reshaping heavy vehicles such as semi-trucks to be more aerodynamic. This new continuous design could significantly reduce drag, increase fuel efficiency, and cut carbon emissions. 6 photos



Aerodynamic drag reduction plays a significant role in meeting fuel consumption goals. A more streamlined vehicle will be able to reach higher speeds and, as a result, will also have increased fuel efficiency. In the U.S., heavy duty vehicles make up just 4 percent of all on-road vehicles, but they account for more than 20 percent of all transportation-related greenhouse emissions.



The comparatively high drag coefficient of heavy vehicles, which may vary from 0.8 to 1.0, compared to 0.3 for a sedan and 0.4 for an



While they have some advantages in terms of reducing drag, a solution proposed by the LLNL team of researchers is targeting the vehicle's overall shape. Based on wind tunnel tests and computational simulations, they determined that a new design, which resembles a bullet train, would generate drag values that are considerably lower than those of current heavy vehicles.



