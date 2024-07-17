This Mustang-Powered 1953 Studebaker Commander Is a Genuine Batmobile Station Wagon

20 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution

Before the age of muscle cars, big coupes and pillared two-door sedans reigned supreme. Among them, the likes of the Studebaker Starlight Coupe stood out thanks to its hood-like trunk cover, with people joking that you could hardly tell whether it was coming or going. It also featured an interesting wrap-around rear window, in a time when rear-seat passengers were used to a little more... privacy.