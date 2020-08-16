4 Here’s the Premium Car Waste Bin That Actually Looks Sexy

2 This Clever Seat Belt Keeps Your Pets Safe in the Car

1 This Is How You Properly Install ACS Composite Side Rockers on the C7 Corvette

This Must Be the Easiest Way to Clean a Windshield Like a Pro

Cleaning the windshield is something that we all have to do regularly, but it’s not a secret that removing every single spot of dirt is impossible without unusual body contortion that makes us look like a drunk gymnast. 8 photos



The device, which has recently been funded on



Thanks to the powerful magnets that are installed in WindshieldWOW, the product is supposed to offer consistent pressure on the windshield, which in turn means that the dirt can be removed with streak-free cleaning. What’s more, the microfiber cloth is reusable and washable, and it is supposed to keep the windshield protected from any potential scratches.



The eight pads are fully flexible, so they can maintain the same pressure even in those points where the windshield is curved.



“These pads are designed and calibrated specifically for windshield use. The magnets firmly hug your windshield throughout its curvature ensuring firm contact at all times and making sure no spec or streak is left uncleaned,” the company that invented WindshieldWOW explains on Indiegogo.



Since the project has already been funded, it’s now in the production phase, with shipping projected to start in September. WindshieldWOW comes in two different versions, as part of a Gift set that includes the device itself, foam storage trays, 10 reusable microfiber cloths, and a storage bog, as well as a professional set that adds 40 microfiber cloths and 2 extension arms with an attachment knob.



Pricing starts at $55 for the Gift set, but the package is only available in the United States.



A new product called WinshieldWOW promises to resolve all the struggle by allowing us to clean both sides of the windshield with minimum effort, all using powerful magnetic paddles that do all the work for us.The device, which has recently been funded on Indiegogo , is made from several parts, including patent-pending flexible paddles (one is attached on the outside of the windshield while the other uses magnets to stay in place on the inside), an ultra-soft microfiber cloth, and an extension arm to reach any corner.Thanks to the powerful magnets that are installed in WindshieldWOW, the product is supposed to offer consistent pressure on the windshield, which in turn means that the dirt can be removed with streak-free cleaning. What’s more, the microfiber cloth is reusable and washable, and it is supposed to keep the windshield protected from any potential scratches.The eight pads are fully flexible, so they can maintain the same pressure even in those points where the windshield is curved.“These pads are designed and calibrated specifically for windshield use. The magnets firmly hug your windshield throughout its curvature ensuring firm contact at all times and making sure no spec or streak is left uncleaned,” the company that invented WindshieldWOW explains on Indiegogo.Since the project has already been funded, it’s now in the production phase, with shipping projected to start in September. WindshieldWOW comes in two different versions, as part of a Gift set that includes the device itself, foam storage trays, 10 reusable microfiber cloths, and a storage bog, as well as a professional set that adds 40 microfiber cloths and 2 extension arms with an attachment knob.Pricing starts at $55 for the Gift set, but the package is only available in the United States.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.