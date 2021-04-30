Project X Is What Happens When a Buell M2 Cyclone Meets Custom Glory

3 BMW R nineT “Black Sword” Shows You How Sublime Motorcycle Customization Is Done

More on this:

This Modified Benelli TNT 300 Looks Insane Wearing Unique Alloy Garments

Although it may not exactly be a speed demon, this TNT does make up for it in terms of visuals. 9 photos



This humble donor is brought to life by a liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin mill, with four valves per cylinder and a modest displacement of 300cc. At a whopping 11,500 rpm, the powerplant is capable of producing up to 38 hp, along with 20 pound-feet (27 Nm) of torque at 10,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox allows the engine’s force to reach the rear wheel through a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 98 mph (158 kph).



All things considered, this thing isn’t exactly a speed demon, but even a small-displacement bike has the potential to be a bespoke superstar when handled by the right people. The owner of this 2012 MY



For starters, an aluminum fuel tank was carefully shaped to fit over TNT’s frame like a glove. The same material has been used to manufacture a gorgeous tail section, on top of which you’ll find a single-seater leather saddle. However, that bonkers front fairing is, by far, the most impressive aspect of this whole cosmetic pizzazz.



It features an eccentric headlight setup to bring about a utilitarian aesthetic, as well as a smoked windshield that rounds it all out nicely. With the new outfit in place, The otherworldly custom beast we’ll be admiring today was built by Malaysia’s Beautiful Machines crew over the course of five painstaking months. As you scroll down the firm’s Facebook page, you’ll run into a plethora of modified two-wheelers that’ll have any moto-loving petrolhead drooling. For a clear demonstration of BM’s abilities, let’s examine their achievements on a 2012 Benelli TNT 300.This humble donor is brought to life by a liquid-cooledparallel-twin mill, with four valves per cylinder and a modest displacement of 300cc. At a whopping 11,500 rpm, the powerplant is capable of producing up to 38 hp, along with 20 pound-feet (27 Nm) of torque at 10,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox allows the engine’s force to reach the rear wheel through a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 98 mph (158 kph).All things considered, this thing isn’t exactly a speed demon, but even a small-displacement bike has the potential to be a bespoke superstar when handled by the right people. The owner of this 2012 MY TNT instructed the project’s masterminds to leave the machine’s frame and mounting points untouched, so the unique bodywork had to be created around the standard hardware.For starters, an aluminum fuel tank was carefully shaped to fit over TNT’s frame like a glove. The same material has been used to manufacture a gorgeous tail section, on top of which you’ll find a single-seater leather saddle. However, that bonkers front fairing is, by far, the most impressive aspect of this whole cosmetic pizzazz.It features an eccentric headlight setup to bring about a utilitarian aesthetic, as well as a smoked windshield that rounds it all out nicely. With the new outfit in place, Beautiful Machines ’ experts turned their attention to the finishing touches. These consist of several bolt-on goodies from various aftermarket suppliers, including fresh turn signals, top-grade lighting units and a pair of clip-on handlebars wearing stealthy grips.