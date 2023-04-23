This Modern and Stylish Van Focuses on Versatility and Space, Boasts Motorized Loft Bed

Mobile homes are undoubtedly among the trends that have significantly increased in popularity, especially during the pandemic, as people desperately wanted to get out more. But just because something is popular, that does not make it perfect.
There is one thing almost all of these builds lack, which is versatility, as they were designed for the singular purpose of serving as a home. That does not leave too much space available, as many features have to be cramped into the interior of vans that were not meant to be complete homes. Consequently, they are not ideal for people who don't plan to live on the road full-time or want to have the option of carrying sports equipment for a weekend adventure.
But there is a way to get the best of both worlds - a van that is both off-grid capable and able to function as a mobile home and still spacious enough to offer the versatility you desire. Granted, that's quite a challenging goal to achieve, but this van conversion by Soda Deco has managed to tick all the boxes with minimal compromises. It did so through an innovative design, albeit one with a lofty price tag of $171,786.
And although the pricing might seem more than a bit steep, it is justified, as the build is based on a 2022 all-wheel-drive Mercedes Sprinter van that boasts impeccable attention to detail and quality materials. Even the roof deck that houses the solar panels is finished in reclaimed mahogany wood, while the hood has additional solar panels to help with the power draw of all the utilities. On top of that, the van itself is nicely equipped, having a 10-inch (25.4 cm) screen with a 360-degree camera system and swivel chairs for added practicality.
But as this is a van conversion, the main points of interest lie behind the driver's compartment. And the first area here is the kitchen, which is split across both walls and doesn't include a dinette. As I have mentioned, there are a few minimal compromises, and this is one of them. Although there are two benches further back and a folding countertop extension behind the driver's swivel seat that could serve as places to eat.
Both the upper and lower cabinets in this area serve as storage and provide a surprising amount of space while being secured in place really well, thanks to the use of marine latches and gas struts. But there are some unusable areas here, such as the space reserved for the fridge and a cupboard where a flip-down staircase is located, and we'll get to why that's needed in a second. The composting toilet is also hidden inside a compartment here, taking up a bit more space.
The opposite wall tells a similar story, with plenty of countertop space, a deep sink, and even a convection oven. Storage in this area is a bit more limited, as the cupboard underneath the sink is taken up by a gray water tank while a water heater and a water filtration system take up the spot beneath the oven.
Moving back, two benches with plenty of integrated drawers on either side of the van extend right up to the back doors. Granted, using the term bench here is generous, as L-tracks and railings placed here can make sitting slightly uncomfortable, but that can be solved with a few cushions. The benefit of this design is that there's a lot of empty space between them, leaving enough room to carry a dirt bike and secure it to the sides of the van.
The 400W of combined solar power goes into the power bank via two separate charge controllers, ensuring no energy goes to waste. This is highly important, considering this van has an AC unit. And where there's cooling, there’s also heating, in this case, provided by a diesel heater to help reduce the power draw. There are, however, two more electric water heaters, one to keep the 32-gallon (21-liter) freshwater tank from freezing and the other one used for the heated outdoor shower.
There's also a 3,000W inverter to complete the 12V setup of this van as well as a shore power connection to be used when needed. All the utilities in the mobile home, from the battery charge and power draw to the water supply, can be monitored via a control panel mounted on the wall next to the kitchen cabinets.
The final part of this build is the bedroom, and there's a reason it's mentioned last, as it is a motorized loft bed. This is the most crucial design choice in the entire build, as it creates so much more usable space. It is controlled by a button in the kitchen and can be accessed by climbing up the flip-down staircase I mentioned earlier. And while such a choice does not leave much headroom, that's a worthwhile compromise considering all the space gained.
Moving back to the kitchen utilities, the driver-side wall is where the induction stove top has been placed, surrounded by empty countertop space, leaving this space flexible for future uses. Behind it is a window split into three sections, with the two smaller ones at the bottom able to open and create ventilation in conjunction with the air fan.
Considering all the innovative details inside this van, it's safe to say it can do whatever is asked of it. It brings a lot of practicality and versatility into the nomad lifestyle, as it can be used either as a full-time off-grid capable mobile home or just a regular camper van. And thanks to the loft bed, the entire rear sector can be used as a garage to bring all the adventure gear needed for a memorable holiday.