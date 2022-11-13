This Miniature Methanol-Powered V8 Could Adorn Your Desk or Power Your R/C Car to Victory

By now, some of you might be familiar with the name Toyan, as they have made some cool and interesting 1:10 scale engines.
Even though we’re talking about a Chinese company, which usually raises quality concerns, they have so far produced rather good miniature engines, making a name for themselves. We’ve even covered a couple of their 1:10 scale engines before, like the rotary model and a V8 that runs on R/C nitro fuel. However, they also have a multitude of offerings, including an inline-four, V4, two-cylinder, and even an observable combustion nitro engine.
Well, it seems there is something special about V8 engines, as Toyan has recently teased introducing a new one to their collection. Unlike the FS-V800 V8, this model will not run on nitro fuel, which is a mixture of about 20% nitromethane combined with methanol and oil. The teaser hints that the new offering will be powered entirely by methanol.
No specifications are currently available, but we do know a couple of things and can deduce a few others by looking at their other offerings. Let's start with the known. It will be called the Xpower-V8 and will be built out of metal with great quality standards. The new engine from Toyan will also be fully customizable, have every detail found on a normal engine, and provide the option to assemble it yourself.
Moving to the speculative side of things, size and displacement are probably going to be identical to their FS-V800 V8, meaning it will be about 4.75-inch (12.5-cm) both in height and length. Likewise, it will presumably sport the same 0.21 cu. in. (3.5cc) displacement per cylinder, leading to a total value of 1.7 cu. in. (28cc), with a similar 0.67 in. (17mm) bore and stroke.
When it comes to the power output, the nitro-powered model boasted an impressive 4.29hp, but we cannot say what impact the change in fuel will have on that figure. The claimed rev limit will remain the same claimed 12,500, which would make a modern Formula 1 car jealous. However, it will probably still be a monster to put in an R/C car, especially considering that Toyan says it is compatible with a 3rd party supercharger.
Keep in mind, this detailed masterpiece will not come cheap, even for those who join the kickstarter campaign. The current early bird price stands at $1,450, a rather big sum for such a tiny engine.
Well, it seems there is something special about V8 engines, as Toyan has recently teased introducing a new one to their collection. Unlike the FS-V800 V8, this model will not run on nitro fuel, which is a mixture of about 20% nitromethane combined with methanol and oil. The teaser hints that the new offering will be powered entirely by methanol.
No specifications are currently available, but we do know a couple of things and can deduce a few others by looking at their other offerings. Let's start with the known. It will be called the Xpower-V8 and will be built out of metal with great quality standards. The new engine from Toyan will also be fully customizable, have every detail found on a normal engine, and provide the option to assemble it yourself.
Moving to the speculative side of things, size and displacement are probably going to be identical to their FS-V800 V8, meaning it will be about 4.75-inch (12.5-cm) both in height and length. Likewise, it will presumably sport the same 0.21 cu. in. (3.5cc) displacement per cylinder, leading to a total value of 1.7 cu. in. (28cc), with a similar 0.67 in. (17mm) bore and stroke.
When it comes to the power output, the nitro-powered model boasted an impressive 4.29hp, but we cannot say what impact the change in fuel will have on that figure. The claimed rev limit will remain the same claimed 12,500, which would make a modern Formula 1 car jealous. However, it will probably still be a monster to put in an R/C car, especially considering that Toyan says it is compatible with a 3rd party supercharger.
Keep in mind, this detailed masterpiece will not come cheap, even for those who join the kickstarter campaign. The current early bird price stands at $1,450, a rather big sum for such a tiny engine.